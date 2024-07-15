GOP punches a MAGA ticket, which Democrats are already smearing as 'extreme'

The Republican Party is going all in on the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement with the selection of their 2024 candidates - which is already being framed by Democrats as an "extremist" ticket.

After months of speculation, GOP presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump announced his pick to join him on the 2024 Republican ticket, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, a staunch supporter of the former president aligned with the MAGA wing of the GOP.

Democrats have attempted to smear Trump's MAGA agenda as "extremist" over the years, a talking point that they are already using to describe the GOP pair after Trump revealed Vance will run with him on the ticket.

WHO IS TRUMP'S RUNNING MATE JD VANCE?

"Trump has selected far-right MAGA extremist JD Vance as his running mate. Vance is a 2020 election denier, supports a national abortion ban, and voted against IVF access," Biden-Harris HQ, the Democrat's official 2024 campaign account, posted on X after the announcement.

"Here’s the deal about J.D. Vance. He talks a big game about working people. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich," President Joe Biden said in a post on X.

Former Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democrat Vance beat for the Ohio Senate seat in 2022, also attacked the vice presidential pick as "even more extreme than Trump."

"At best, JD Vance is a phony and a fraud. At worst, he has extremely deranged views towards women. His political agenda is even more extreme than Trump and his history of dishonesty and opportunism means he cannot be trusted," Ryan claimed in a post on X.

TRUMP PICK JD VANCE CELEBRATED BY GOP: ‘OPPONENT OF ENDLESS WARS’

"I was hoping President Trump would have picked a VP that had a reputation of someone who consistently reached out to find common ground," Ryan continued. "JD is the exact opposite of that. Democrats must act quickly to expose him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The GOP, however, is rallying behind Trump and Vance with unified support for the 2024 ticket and implementing "America first" policies.