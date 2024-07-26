Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris

Dem who criticized VP Harris' handling of southern border endorses her for president

Rep. Don Davis of North Carolina also floated the idea of Gov. Roy Cooper as Harris' running mate

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Rachel Morin's mother calls out Kamala Harris for not taking action on the southern border Video

Rachel Morin's mother calls out Kamala Harris for not taking action on the southern border

Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, speaks out on border policies under the Biden-Harris administration after her daughter was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant in 2023.

One of six House Democrats who broke with the party this week to condemn Vice President Kamala Harris' handling of the southern border endorsed her presidential campaign bid Friday. 

Rep. Don Davis of North Carolina also said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, would be an "excellent" choice as a running mate. 

"The stakes of this presidential election are incredibly high, with far-reaching implications," Davis said in a statement.

TRUMP SLAMS BIDEN'S 'TERRIBLE' OVAL OFFICE ADDRESS ON ABRUPT EXIT FROM 2024 RACE: 'IT WAS A COUP'

Rep. Don Davis - D, N.C.

Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, a day after criticizing her handling of the southern border.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

While endorsing Harris, Davis said the administration must address the migrant crisis at the border, which has become a top issue for voters. 

"These issues cannot be overlooked," said Davis. "I will continue to advocate for comprehensive immigration reform, including securing the border and other issues impacting eastern NC families."

TRUMP EYES MULTIPLE BORDER VISITS AS HE DRAWS CONTRAST WITH 'RADICAL LEFT' HARRIS

Kamala Harris Border Patrol

This split shows Vice President Kamala Harris and Border Patrol agents. ((Photo by Chris duMond/Getty Images and Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images))

Republicans have criticized Harris' record on the border, at a time when record numbers of illegal immigrants have entered the United States. Harris was informally named by President Biden as the "border czar" in 2021.

She was tasked with handling the root causes of mass illegal immigration from Central and South America. 

White House doubles down on claims VP Harris was never 'border czar' Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July 2021, Harris introduced a five-point general strategy to combat the "root causes" of illegal immigration. 

The plan did not include specific policies but instead called for "diplomacy, foreign assistance, public diplomacy, and sanctions" to "establish a fair, orderly, and humane immigration system."

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics