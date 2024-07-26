Dem who criticized VP Harris' handling of southern border endorses her for president

One of six House Democrats who broke with the party this week to condemn Vice President Kamala Harris' handling of the southern border endorsed her presidential campaign bid Friday.

Rep. Don Davis of North Carolina also said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, would be an "excellent" choice as a running mate.

"The stakes of this presidential election are incredibly high, with far-reaching implications," Davis said in a statement.

While endorsing Harris, Davis said the administration must address the migrant crisis at the border, which has become a top issue for voters.

"These issues cannot be overlooked," said Davis. "I will continue to advocate for comprehensive immigration reform, including securing the border and other issues impacting eastern NC families."

Republicans have criticized Harris' record on the border, at a time when record numbers of illegal immigrants have entered the United States. Harris was informally named by President Biden as the "border czar" in 2021.

She was tasked with handling the root causes of mass illegal immigration from Central and South America.

In July 2021, Harris introduced a five-point general strategy to combat the "root causes" of illegal immigration.

The plan did not include specific policies but instead called for "diplomacy, foreign assistance, public diplomacy, and sanctions" to "establish a fair, orderly, and humane immigration system."

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.