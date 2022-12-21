'What did he just say?': Tucker Carlson presents Biden's biggest blunders

This Christmas, grab your cocoa and enjoy Fox Nation's latest episode to come from Tucker Carlson Originals, presenting: ‘The Joe Biden Christmas Special.'

Fox Nation is giving subscribers the gift of humor this holiday season, as Fox News host Tucker Carlson highlights the best Joe Biden blunders Americans have seen yet.



Though it's not all humorous – Carlson describes Americans under the second year of the Biden administration as "poor and disgruntled as they have ever been," and explains how major cities have been affected by open drug use, referring to the "wafting aroma of methamphetamine on our streets."



But while America has faced nearly two years of rising costs, crime surges, and a raging border crisis, Carlson noted that Biden has also marked his presidency with many memorable gaffes.

Just some of the moments highlighted in the special include the infamous Biden bike ride when the president took a tumble, Biden confusing his wife with his sister, and the commander-in-chief discussing little kids touching his leg hair in the swimming pool.

Biden has also been caught repeating instructions and cues on a teleprompter, including his famous "end of quote, repeat the line."

Lest we forget Biden expressed his support for American-made products by saying, "Let me start off with two words, made in America."

Carlson also made sure to include Biden's confusing speeches and interviews, all-too-many moments when Biden has appeared to struggle with numbers.

For example, when discussing how many Americans have been infected with COVID-19 in a speech, Biden gave a rather confusing amount as the answer: "Six thousand, three hundred and forty-four thousand seven hundred."



And, of course, it would be impossible to remember "Sleepy Joe's" most memorable moments without calling back to footage of the President appearing to fall asleep during interviews and meetings.



But don't worry – this special surely won't put subscribers to sleep.

Tucker Carlson's Originals 'The Joe Biden Christmas Special' is now available for streaming now on Fox Nation.