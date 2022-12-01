Fox News personalities battle it out on Fox Nation's 'Great Christmas Debate'

In Fox Nation's new special "The Great Christmas Debate," Fox News and FOX Business personalities are going head-to-head in holiday-themed debates.

Fox Nation host Tom Shillue led the charge, refereeing the teams as they wrangled with the seasonal questions on anything from gift-giving to movies.

Shillue joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday to discuss the special and let the hosts debate the questions.

"The first debate we're going to do is gift cards," Shillue said. "Are they empowering or are they a cop-out?"

"I love them," senior meteorologist Janice Dean said immediately. "I think they're fabulous."

Shillue followed up by asking the hosts if the longtime tradition of Elf on the Shelf is "terrific or terrifying."

"Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt immediately said she loved the December tradition, noting its year-round impact on her daughter's behavior.

"My daughter begs Santa to let a few of them stay throughout the entire year," she said. "And I love them because the elves watch her and make sure she's behaving."

The show features Jimmy Failla, Gerri Willis, Will Cain, Michael Loftus, Janice Dean, and Julie Banderas squaring of, with special appearances by Brian Kilmeade, Todd Piro, Bill Hemmer, Joe Piscopo, and Kennedy.

"The Great Christmas Debate" is now available for streaming now on Fox Nation.