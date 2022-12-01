Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fox News personalities battle it out on Fox Nation's 'Great Christmas Debate'

'The Great Christmas Debate' is available for streaming now on Fox Nation

Bailee Hill
By Bailee Hill | Fox News
‘The Great Christmas Debate': Fox News hosts go head-to-head Video

‘The Great Christmas Debate': Fox News hosts go head-to-head

Fox Nation's Tom Shillue moderates a debate between ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts over the holidays’ biggest questions, previewing Fox Nation’s special ‘The Great Christmas Debate.’

In Fox Nation's new special "The Great Christmas Debate," Fox News and FOX Business personalities are going head-to-head in holiday-themed debates. 

Fox Nation host Tom Shillue led the charge, refereeing the teams as they wrangled with the seasonal questions on anything from gift-giving to movies. 

Shillue joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday to discuss the special and let the hosts debate the questions.

Watch "The Great Christmas Debate" on Fox Nation.

Watch "The Great Christmas Debate" on Fox Nation. (Fox News)

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE CAST IN ‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE' TABLE READ, WILL STAR ALONGSIDE BRENDAN FRASER 

"The first debate we're going to do is gift cards," Shillue said. "Are they empowering or are they a cop-out?"

"I love them," senior meteorologist Janice Dean said immediately. "I think they're fabulous."

Shillue followed up by asking the hosts if the longtime tradition of Elf on the Shelf is "terrific or terrifying."

Your favorite Fox personalities partake in ‘The Great Christmas Debate’ on Fox Nation Video

"Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt immediately said she loved the December tradition, noting its year-round impact on her daughter's behavior. 

"My daughter begs Santa to let a few of them stay throughout the entire year," she said. "And I love them because the elves watch her and make sure she's behaving."

The show features Jimmy Failla, Gerri Willis, Will Cain, Michael Loftus, Janice Dean, and Julie Banderas squaring of, with special appearances by Brian Kilmeade, Todd Piro, Bill Hemmer, Joe Piscopo, and Kennedy.

"The Great Christmas Debate" is now available for streaming now on Fox Nation. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital. Story ideas can be sent to bailee.hill@fox.com 