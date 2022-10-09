Leftists mock Boebert's 'Two Words' tweet, ignore Biden's 'Made in America' gaffe

Liberal social media users inadvertently attacked President Biden’s latest gaffe by blasting Rep. Lauren Boebert’s, R-Colo., tweet on Saturday.

On Friday, Biden gave a speech at a car factory in Hagerstown, Maryland, where he began with what many, including NBC’s "Saturday Night Live," saw as an embarrassing flub.

"Let me start with two words: Made in America," the president said.

Boebert poked fun at the gaffe with a tweet making her own intentional "two words" flub.

"Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon!" she wrote.

Although the tweet was in reference to Biden’s mistake, many progressive Twitter users appeared to believe Boebert made the mistake herself.

"But which two words, though? ‘Let’s go?’ … ‘Go Brandon?’" MSNBC host Joy Reid tweeted.

Actor George Takei wrote, "She can’t…count."

"Three words: You’re an idiot," liberal activist David Hogg tweeted.

"BREAKING: Lauren Boebert just completely humiliated herself, tweeting ‘Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon.’ That’s THREE words. She’s such a friggin’ moron!" Former Obama staffer Jon Cooper wrote.

Novelist Cole Haddon tweeted, "Dogs have a basic understanding of arithmetic, and can notice errors in simple computations such as 1+1 = 1 or 1+1 = 3."

"Is she on any kind of banking or budget committee? Because ... arithmetic," Los Angeles Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote.

Despite backlash against Boebert’s tweet, many other conservative and liberal users pointed out that the representative’s tweet was clearly a joke about Biden.

"That leftists don’t know she’s trolling Biden’s recent gaffe further proves how perpetually removed they are from reality. They say the things they do because they literally have no idea what’s going on," conservative podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey tweeted.

Liberal journalist Aaron Rupar remarked, "this is supposed to mock a Biden gaffe. were you even aware of that? if not, congrats, you probably don't have brainworms."

"Cue the meltdown," Wood Radio host Justin Barclay wrote.

Podcast host John Ziegler joked, "This is classic… The left presumes Boebert is a moron & their leftist propaganda outlets never told them Biden just dramatically declared, ‘two words: made in America,’ so they think she said something moronic, when in actuality it was even more brilliant than she even realized!"

"Do not be surprised that Democrats do not get @laurenboebert's tweet that says ‘Two Words: Let's Go Brandon.’ They do not know she is mocking President Joe Biden last week saying ‘Two Words: Made In America’ because they only get their news from an echo chamber," conservative writer Carmine Sabia tweeted.

Boebert later responded to the backlash from her tweet, mocking her critics.

"Now imagine if they applied the same viewpoint to their guy when he did this rather than me for making a joke about him," Boebert wrote.

Biden has made several notable gaffes during his presidency, many over the past month. On Friday, he warned that the U.S. has not seen the prospect of "Armageddon" like it does now since the Cuban Missile Crisis. On Sept. 28, he appeared to look for deceased Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski in a crowd after calling her name. The White House has repeatedly defended these moments without admitting that the president in any way misspoke.