"West Wing" star Bradley Whitford slammed actress Cheryl Hines for not speaking out against her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

"Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights," the actor wrote in a post tagging Hines on X.

"Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage," he mocked.

Attached to the liberal actor's post was a video of Trump boasting that his Supreme Court nominees helped to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Whitford is a longtime supporter of Democrats and one of several celebrities who lined up to endorse Vice President Harris after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

Kennedy, the Independent presidential candidate, announced on Friday he was dropping his presidential bid and throwing his support behind Trump in a message blasting the Democratic Party and the media.

Hines, who starred on the HBO comedy show, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," thanked her husband's supporters while calling for unity after Kennedy's announcement.

"I deeply respect the decision Bobby made to run on the principle of unity. Over the last year and a half, I have met some extraordinary people from all parties — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. It's been my experience that the vast majority of all parties are truly good people who want the best for our country and for each other. It has been an eye-opening, transformative, and endearing journey," she wrote in part on X.

Kennedy also praised his wife for her support in a reply to her social media post, confessing she was "very uncomfortable" with his decision.

Representatives for Hines declined a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

Members of Kennedy's family have long criticized his bid for president. After he endorsed Trump, Kennedy's siblings released a scathing statement accusing the former third-party candidate of betraying their family values.

Kennedy addressed the backlash from within his own family over his politics while on Fox News on Sunday.

"You know, my family is at the center of the Democratic Party. I have members of my family that are working for the Biden administration. Biden has a bust of my father behind him at the Oval Office, and he's been a family friend for many years," Kennedy told "Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream.

"My family is – I understand that they're troubled by my decisions. I love my family. I feel like we were raised in a milieu where we were encouraged to debate each other and debate ferociously and passionately about things and still love each other," he added. "They're free to take their positions on these issues. There are many, many members of my family working at my campaign and who are supporting me."

"I think we all need to be able to disagree with each other and still love each other," he concluded.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.