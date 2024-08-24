Kennedy family members denounce RFK Jr.'s decision to endorse Trump as a 'betrayal of values'

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s family denounced him for "betraying" their family values after the former presidential candidate gave his full-throated support Friday to former President Trump.

"We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride," a statement signed by five of the former third-party presidential candidate's siblings said.

"We believe in Harris and Walz," the statement continued. "Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump [Friday] is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story."

The statement, signed by Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Chris Kennedy and Rory Kennedy, was shared by Joe Kennedy III, a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, who wrote that it was "well said."

Jack Schlossberg, RFK Jr.'s cousin, wrote that his relative was "for sale" and now "works" for Trump.

"Never been less surprised in my life. Been saying it for over a year — RFK Jr. is for sale, works for Trump. Bedfellows and loving it," Schlossberg wrote in an X post. "Kamala Harris is for the people — the easiest decision of all time just got easier."

Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy and the grandson of JFK, has been a vocal critic of his cousin's campaign.

When RFK Jr. first announced his candidacy, Schlossberg called him an "embarrassment."

The 31-year-old has been an ardent supporter of Harris and recently spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

The Independent presidential candidate on Friday dropped his White House bid and announced support for Trump.

"I've made the heart-wrenching decision to suspend my campaign and to support President Trump. This decision is agonizing for me because of the difficulties it causes me and my children and my friends," he said during an event in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hours later, Kennedy joined Trump onstage at an Arizona rally, where the crowd burst into resounding "Bobby!" chants.

"Three causes drove me to enter this race in the first place. And these are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent and now to throw my support at President Trump," RFK Jr. said. "The causes were free speech, war in Ukraine and the war on our children."

RFK Jr. said the Democratic National Committee "waged continued legal war" on both Trump and him, while also accusing the DNC of running a "sham primary" that prevented a serious primary challenge to President Biden before he secured the Democratic nomination and dropped out in July and endorsed Harris.

