Fox & Friends' guests Wesley Hunt, Dr. Carol Swain remember the life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

U.S. congressional candidate in Texas Wesley Hunt, and co-author of "Black Eye for America" Dr. Carol Swain joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to discuss the life and legacy of civil rights icon over five decades after his tragic assassination.

In his appearance, Hunt, who is Black, told co-host Steve Doocy how his own family is a product of Dr. King's efforts.

"I'm actually running as a Republican in a Republican seat and a white majority district, and we are the clear front-runner here," Hunt stated. "And that's because here in Houston, the citizens are judging me by the content of my character, not by the color of my skin."

"His dream is still alive today. Don't let the left tell you otherwise," Hunt continued. "This is still the greatest country in the world. We are progressing quite well and my family is a product of that dream."

Dr. Swain addressed the role faith played in King's effectiveness as a leader to garner support, and make progress in his push for equality among all races.

"When he started his discussions of economic justice after the passage of the civil rights bills, he was working for all poor people," said Dr. Swain. "He wasn't saying just black people. He was always someone that believed in the American dream, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bible."

"He used Christian principles that were integrated in his arguments, and that was why he was so effective," she continued.

Hunt also discussed what he believes to be Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s true mission as he fought for racial equality.

"Dr. Martin Luther King's dream was meant for us to not be monolithic; to think freely, to have our own ideas, to have our own thoughts. Yes, you could be a black man that's a Democrat or a Republican or whatever you want to be. But it's basically about freedom," Hunt asserted.



"It's basically about rising up as a people together, regardless of what we look like. And that is the American dream. That's Dr. Martin Luther King's dream. And I'm honored to be a part of it," said Hunt.