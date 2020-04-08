What happened on Wednesday of Holy Week?

Holy Week is the period leading up to Easter Sunday, which this year falls on April 12, observed by Christians around the world. Each day of Holy Week is marked by biblical events that tell the story of Jesus's life, crucifixion and resurrection.

The major event of Holy Wednesday is the decision of Jesus Christ's disciple Judas Iscariot to betray Jesus.

In Matthew 26:14-16, the apostle states, "Then one of the twelve disciples – the one named Judas Iscariot – went to the chief priests and asked, 'What will you give me if I betray Jesus to you?' They counted out thirty silver coins and gave them to him. From then on Judas was looking for a good chance to hand Jesus over to them."

In Fox Nation's four-part series "Holy Week," Fox News' host Pete Hegseth explores the story of Jesus and the principles of the Christian faith by visiting ancient landmarks and examining the art and architecture that remains today.

In the first episode, Hegseth takes viewers on a virtual pilgrimage to the Old City of Jerusalem, retracing the steps that Jesus took after he entered the city on Palm Sunday. Episode two focuses on the event of Holy Monday to Maundy Thursday.

"It is Wednesday, the betrayal day," narrates Hegseth in the Fox Nation show. "We are on Mount Zion, outside the walls of the old city of Jerusalem... We want you to discover a very special church related to Jesus' denial, a kind of betrayal, not from Judas, but from Peter."

According to tradition, the Church of Saint Peter in Gallicantu is the location where the high priest of Jerusalem's Temple was located. It was there that Jesus was imprisoned in one of the pits of the palace.

On the exterior facade of the church, at the four cardinal points, large mosaics illustrate several episodes of Jesus' life.

"Holy Week takes a somber turn on Thursday," narrates Hegseth. "It is the day of the Last Supper."

The Church of All Nations, also known as the Basilica of the Agony, is found on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. A mosaic there depicts the ultimate betrayal of Jesus by Judas — when Judas identified him to Roman guards to be arrested.

"This is the last night of Jesus' life. Tonight, in churches all around the world, the bells will fall silent and no other musical instruments will be used. Music will only come back on Easter," concludes Hegseth.

The series continues through the events of Good Friday and Easter Sunday. To watch all of "Holy Week" and all the other Fox Nation on-demand content, sign up today.

Fox News' Caleb Parke contributed to this report.