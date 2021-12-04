‘We can't underscore how big of a deal’ Cuomo’s firing is: Joey Jones

The co-hosts of "The Big Saturday Show" sounded off on CNN’s dismissal of anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday just days after he was suspended last Tuesday for his complicity in covering up brother and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations.

"We can't underscore how big of a deal this is," co-host Joey Jones said. "I mean, this is someone with maybe not a lot of viewers, but a primetime spot on a network that…20 years ago is where a lot of people thought it was the only place to get news."

CNN TERMINATES CHRIS CUOMO 'EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY'

Cuomo issued a statement to Twitter that read, "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end, but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive timeslot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."

Jones responded, "You know what's really ironic about that statement he put out? He pushes it over to his team and says…, ‘I'm really proud of them for working for me and doing such a hard job,’ and that really underscores what makes this whole thing so egregious for both of these brothers. A lot of innocent and hardworking people - even if they're not people I agree with - have lost their careers and have been hurt by this. Not just the immediate victims, but all the people [who] work with them and have championed causes they believe in [who] are now completely undermined because of two very selfish and potentially…illegal[ly]-acting brothers. It's disgusting."

Co-host Leo Terrell called Cuomo’s dismissal the "best decision ever made by CNN," citing his "conflict of interest."

"You have to have faith that the people [who] are delivering the news to you are doing so with integrity, are doing so…without anything else clouding their vision," Lara Trump said, "It is nice to see that the system is not totally broken and that people do get their…due at the end of the day."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Terrell, a civil rights attorney, said the sex scandal is "wide open for litigation," explaining that a civil statute enables Andrew Cuomo’s accusers to file suit against the former governor and his alleged accomplices, including his brother.