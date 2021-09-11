'Watters World' panel explains consequences of Biden's 'dishonorable' departure from Afghanistan

Former military officials agreed on Saturday that President Biden's withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan could not have gone much worse and potentially left the U.S. "vulnerable" to another large-scale terror attack.

Former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, Retired Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin, and retired army ranger Rep. Brian Mast, who served in Afghanistan, blasted the commander in chief on "Watters World" Saturday, which marked 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

"We basically surrendered Afghanistan and gave it back to the Taliban," Kerik said.

He called the footage of the Taliban holding hostages "pretty upsetting" and "disgusting." The extremist group regained control of the country in the wake of the flight of U.S. troops.

TRUMP SLAMS ‘RUSHED’ AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL, BLAMES ‘INCOMPETENT’ BIDEN

"I agree with Bernie," Boykin said. "I think the fact that we pulled out of Afghanistan after 20 years in a dishonorable way - that was not an honorable departure, a dishonorable way - that we have now lost a lot of allies. But more importantly, we have encouraged the terror network around the world because the message that they are getting is that is Islam wins, the great Satan has been brought down after 20 years of persistence, and that I think makes us more vulnerable."

Watching the chaotic final evacuations out of the country, Rep. Mast observed that the U.S. no longer had the same "determination" and objectives as when the mission in Afghanistan began.

"The sloppy and dumb departure really cost us a huge propaganda victory to the jihadists," host Jesse Watters said.

BIDEN DEFENDS AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL ON 9/11 ANNIVERSARY: ‘HOW ELSE COULD YOU GET OUT?’

Former President Trump also sounded off on the withdrawal, calling Biden "incompetent" for the "rushed" mission. But Biden defended the troop exodus on Saturday during 9/11 remembrances, citing polling that 70% of Americans thought it was time to leave.

"But the flip of it is they didn't like the way we got out, but it's hard to explain to anybody, how else could you get out?" he asked reporters in Shanksville, Pa.