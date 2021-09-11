Remembering 9/11 20 years later: LIVE UPDATES

Texas couple met on 9/11, after their plane was diverted to Canada

While 9/11 ripped so many loved ones apart, it brought Houston couple Nick and Diane Marson together in the strangest way.

The pair were flying separately on a U.S.-bound international flight on Sept. 11, 2001, when their plane was diverted to New Foundland, Canada, following the attacks and after U.S. airspace had closed, according to FOX 26 Houston.

"I noticed the flight attendant was extremely nervous and almost visibly shaking and I thought she’s really not cut out for this job," Nick, 73, told the station. "Little did I realize she was probably walking around the plane looking for other people that might have been terrorists."

