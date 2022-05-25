Watters presents the 'Primetime Plan' in response to Uvalde school tragedy: Enough is enough

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters pressed President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for making the "same old argument" following a shooting to take away constitutional rights from law-abiding Americans on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the massacre. These kids were as young as 7 years old. Our heart breaks for these families and the entire community.

According to the Uvalde School District, for years they've used social media threat-monitoring technology. So what happened? This kid was a student. Why wasn't he monitored? Why wasn't he flagged? We have a lot of questions.

We need to start making changes that will actually make a difference. Here's the Primetime Plan: First, we need to harden our schools; they are soft targets for killers like Ramos. We have $100 billion in COVID relief money that can be used to put up fencing, install security cameras, hire guards. Active shooting drills need to happen on a regular basis.

We also need to get to the bottom of the mental health crisis in schools. There needs to be counselors in every school paying attention to students, flagging odd behavior, noting who's having a hard time at home and get the kids the help they need. We're spending all this money hiring critical race theory consultants. How about hiring some school therapists instead? They can ID a school shooter and maybe get them the help they need. But if we're really going to make a bit of difference on the inside of schools, we need to pay closer attention to what's happening on the outside of school. I'm talking about social media…

Tech companies need to come up with a system, an algorithm that can easily detect and flag when somebody posts homicidal threats like, "I'm going to shoot up an elementary school." And the community has to get more involved. Parents, friends, pastors, neighbors: If you see something, say something. If some loner's walking around wearing all black, cutting his face, and police are showing up at the house constantly, it's time to get involved.