Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

'View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg defends Bill Clinton, claiming he hasn't been 'accused' by Epstein victims

The ABC daytime talk show discussed the Clintons' recent testimony to the House Oversight Committee

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg defends Bill Clinton after Epstein testimony Video

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg defends Bill Clinton after Epstein testimony

Whoopi Goldberg defended former President Bill Clinton on Tuesday's "The View" after he testified before the House Oversight Committee regarding the Epstein files.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg defended former President Bill Clinton after his testimony to the House Oversight Committee regarding his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, arguing that he has not been "accused" by anyone in the Epstein files.

Newly released videos showed Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, speaking before House lawmakers on their relationship with Epstein after finding several images of them with the deceased sex offender.

"You know, say what you want about the Clintons. Have any of the women or has anything in those emails pointed to them as being guilty or having anything to do other than knowing?" Goldberg asked on Tuesday.

A split image of Bill and Hillary Clinton at their respective House Oversight depositions

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton were deposed by the House Oversight Committee for its Jeffrey Epstein probe. (House Oversight Committee)

Other women on the panel pointed out the infamous image of Clinton in a hot tub with a woman whose identity was redacted. Co-host Sunny Hostin remarked that Clinton also took "several flights" on Epstein's plane.

"But my question is, has he been accused by any of the accusers?" Goldberg asked.

After clarifying that she was referring to accusers specifically from the Epstein files and not past allegations from Monica Lewinsky, Goldberg repeated, "Has any of the women come out and said, ‘This is what Bill Clinton did’?"

SUNNY HOSTIN APPEARS TO CHANGE TUNE ON RELEASING EPSTEIN FILES AFTER TRUMP DOJ DECLARES THERE'S NO LIST

The other co-hosts responded, "No."

"So what were they looking [at]? Because... what I don’t understand is they had access to all the information," Goldberg said.

Bill Clinton in hot tub

Former President Bill Clinton was seen in a hot tub with a woman whose identity was redacted in a photo found in the Epstein files. (Department of Justice)

Hostin remarked that the hearing was "clearly partisan" because President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have not yet been called to testify before the House committee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Goldberg's co-hosts previously called on Bill and Hillary Clinton to comply with congressional subpoenas in January.

"As someone who wants to see everything in the Epstein files and wants every single person held accountable, I think the Clintons should show up," co-host Sara Haines said. "It was a unanimous vote to subpoena them, and regardless of these affidavits or anything else, I think when people don’t show up, it makes them look guiltier than they are."

A split image of Jeffery Epstein and Bill Clinton

Hosts of "The View" previously encouraged former President Bill Clinton (L) to testify regarding disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein (R). (Al Drago/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images and Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Ana Navarro added, "I have known Bill and Hillary Clinton for over 20 years. They were very good friends of my ex, and they would come down to Miami and stay at his hotel all the time. So, it’s very hard for me and, you know, it’s not a comfortable place for me to say that I want them to show up, and I want them to testify. But here’s the thing: I want us as a society to hold the people that we like to the same standard that we hold the people that we don’t like."

Related Article

Whoopi Goldberg shuts down any links to Epstein while addressing name appearing in files on 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg shuts down any links to Epstein while addressing name appearing in files on 'The View'

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue