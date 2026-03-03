'View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg defends Bill Clinton, claiming he hasn't been 'accused' by Epstein victims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg defended former President Bill Clinton after his testimony to the House Oversight Committee regarding his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, arguing that he has not been "accused" by anyone in the Epstein files.

Newly released videos showed Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, speaking before House lawmakers on their relationship with Epstein after finding several images of them with the deceased sex offender.

"You know, say what you want about the Clintons. Have any of the women or has anything in those emails pointed to them as being guilty or having anything to do other than knowing?" Goldberg asked on Tuesday.

Other women on the panel pointed out the infamous image of Clinton in a hot tub with a woman whose identity was redacted. Co-host Sunny Hostin remarked that Clinton also took "several flights" on Epstein's plane.

"But my question is, has he been accused by any of the accusers?" Goldberg asked.

After clarifying that she was referring to accusers specifically from the Epstein files and not past allegations from Monica Lewinsky, Goldberg repeated, "Has any of the women come out and said, ‘This is what Bill Clinton did’?"

The other co-hosts responded, "No."

"So what were they looking [at]? Because... what I don’t understand is they had access to all the information," Goldberg said.

Hostin remarked that the hearing was "clearly partisan" because President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have not yet been called to testify before the House committee.

Goldberg's co-hosts previously called on Bill and Hillary Clinton to comply with congressional subpoenas in January.

"As someone who wants to see everything in the Epstein files and wants every single person held accountable, I think the Clintons should show up," co-host Sara Haines said. "It was a unanimous vote to subpoena them, and regardless of these affidavits or anything else, I think when people don’t show up, it makes them look guiltier than they are."

Co-host Ana Navarro added, "I have known Bill and Hillary Clinton for over 20 years. They were very good friends of my ex, and they would come down to Miami and stay at his hotel all the time. So, it’s very hard for me and, you know, it’s not a comfortable place for me to say that I want them to show up, and I want them to testify. But here’s the thing: I want us as a society to hold the people that we like to the same standard that we hold the people that we don’t like."