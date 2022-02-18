Watters: Democrats need their 'emotional support masks'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters said Democrats "want to keep the mask on forever" in Friday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

FAUCI SAYS IT'S 'RISKY' TO 'TAKE MASKS OFF THE KIDS'

"While the rest of the country is ready to move on, Democrats can't move past it," he said. "And what they really want is clear. They want to keep the mask on forever."

The Fox News host speculated that wearing masks "reminds them of practicing safe sex," adding that he is "not Sigmund Freud."

Watters said masking has nothing "to do with science and data anymore, because the data and the science told us masks didn't work, especially in schools."

The average Democrat thinks catching COVID will send them directly to the hospital "where a ventilator awaits you," Watters said.

"They misinformed themselves, and can't deprogram, so they justify these masks and mandates as 'saving everyone's life.'"

Democrats "don't listen to the people or respect them."

Watters noted how on Thursday, President Biden took off his mask outside only to cough into his hand without surrounding media members questioning him for doing so.

"What are you doing?" Watters asked. "But if your 5-year-old takes off their mask at school, they'll be locked in a closet."

He continued, blasting the left for being "hooked on masks" and "drunk with power," like Democratic voters.

"Grocery stores, school board meetings, planes — nowhere is safe from these Karens. This is what we're dealing with every day. We've had enough."

"Most Americans caught the coron and moved on," he concluded. "If they want to wear their emotional support masks, that's fine. You can't manipulate people who know how to think for themselves. So in the next few months, be prepared to watch millions of libs struggle — struggle to think for themselves, for the very first time."