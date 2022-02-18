Expand / Collapse search
Watters: Democrats need their 'emotional support masks'

He reveals what wearing masks reminds them of

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Watters: 'This doesn't have anything to do with science and data anymore' Video

Watters: 'This doesn't have anything to do with science and data anymore'

The 'Jesse Watters Primetime' host says Democrats 'want to keep the mask on forever' in his opening monologue.

Jesse Watters said Democrats "want to keep the mask on forever" in Friday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

FAUCI SAYS IT'S 'RISKY' TO 'TAKE MASKS OFF THE KIDS'

"While the rest of the country is ready to move on, Democrats can't move past it," he said. "And what they really want is clear. They want to keep the mask on forever."

The Fox News host speculated that wearing masks "reminds them of practicing safe sex," adding that he is "not Sigmund Freud."

Watters said masking has nothing "to do with science and data anymore, because the data and the science told us masks didn't work, especially in schools."

The average Democrat thinks catching COVID will send them directly to the hospital "where a ventilator awaits you," Watters said.

  • Image 1 of 3

    President Joe Biden.   (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (C). (Photo by Alexandra Beier/Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor, left.  (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

"They misinformed themselves, and can't deprogram, so they justify these masks and mandates as 'saving everyone's life.'"

Democrats "don't listen to the people or respect them."

Watters noted how on Thursday, President Biden took off his mask outside only to cough into his hand without surrounding media members questioning him for doing so. 

"What are you doing?" Watters asked. "But if your 5-year-old takes off their mask at school, they'll be locked in a closet."

He continued, blasting the left for being "hooked on masks" and "drunk with power," like Democratic voters.

"Grocery stores, school board meetings, planes — nowhere is safe from these Karens. This is what we're dealing with every day. We've had enough."

"Most Americans caught the coron and moved on," he concluded. "If they want to wear their emotional support masks, that's fine. You can't manipulate people who know how to think for themselves. So in the next few months, be prepared to watch millions of libs struggle — struggle to think for themselves, for the very first time." 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.