Watters slams Biden remarks on race, says ex-VP pointed fingers while US 'was torn apart' in Obama years

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters slammed former Vice President Joe Biden's critique of President Trump during remarks addressing the death of George Floyd and the subsequent unrest.

In his Philadelphia speech Tuesday, Biden vowed he "won't traffic in fear and division [or] fan the flames of hate."

"I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued our country, not to use them for political gain. I will do my job and take responsibility. I won't blame others," he added, all apparent references to Trump.

Watters described the speech as a "sleepy" response from the man Trump has dubbed "Sleepy Joe."

"[Biden] doesn't stoke fear and division?" Watters asked incredulously. "OK, [what about] 'you ain't black'? 'They're going to put you back in chains'?" referring to past remarks made by the presumptive Democratic nominee.

"The country was torn apart under the Obama-Biden presidency," Watters added. "There were race riots all the time. All he did was point fingers. Now he is siding with a movement that includes rioters, looters, and domestic terrorists.

"He is siding with Democratic mayors who cannot keep their country or their city safe. I'm not listening to Joe Biden for leadership right now, and no one else is, because nobody watched his speech."