Watters: Americans are pleading with Biden to do something for U.S. 'for once'

Jesse Watters said Americans "don't care" about Russia or Ukraine "the way the Europeans do" Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"We care about our money, our borders and our safety," he continued. "We just want [President] Biden to do something — for us for once. Not his donors, not the allies and his family members — just once, for us."

Watters said it "feel[s] like a war's begun" between Ukraine and Russia, adding that it didn't take long for Americans to feel it in their "bank accounts," with the global economy "shuttered" and the price of oil nearing $100 a barrel.

As Watters noted, Tuesday's national average gas price of $3.53 is almost a dollar higher than the average price of $2.63 a year ago, according to AAA.

"But the very first time Biden admitted, ‘Oh, this might affect you,’ was today, and it's just the beginning."

The president said Tuesday, "We're closely monitoring energy supplies for any disruption. … This will blunt gas prices."

"Looks like Putin gets Ukraine and we get higher gas prices," Watters reacted.

Biden "spent years telling us he was Putin's worst enemy," Watters added, noting that he lifted sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline and canceled the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada.

"So if Putin continues his dream of patching the old Soviet empire back together, are we prepared to risk our sons to fight a ground war in Eastern Europe over a nation like Estonia?" Watters asked. "That's a very legitimate question, and it's not an easy one. Nothing against the wonderful people of Estonia. I mean, that country has the same population as Maine."

" … Are Americans behind this in 2022? At a certain point, when do the nations of Germany and France step up and police their own continent?"