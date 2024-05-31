WATCH: Trump supporters rally in midtown Manhattan, blast justice system after felony conviction: 'It's scary'

Supporters of former President Trump gathered outside Trump Tower in New York on Friday morning, sending a message that they stand with the presumptive GOP nominee following his historic trial that found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump expressed appreciation for the large crowd that assembled outside his Midtown Manhattan building, saying the level of support has been "incredible." Those who spoke to Fox News Digital expressed outrage at the justice system and urged Trump to continue fighting as the 2024 election looms.

A Manhattan resident named Juliet told Fox News Digital that she is a Democrat who used to "hate" Trump but now supports him.

"I love you, I appreciate you, Thank you for putting America first," she said when asked if she had a message for him while standing across the street from Trump Tower.

TRUMP SAYS HE WOULD HAVE 'LOVED' TO TESTIFY IN NEW YORK CRIMINAL TRIAL

"Thank you for fighting for us, and I will be right there fighting with you," she continued. "I believe it’s Trump or death."

She said she feels "bad for America," and only Trump can stop the nation from "crumbling."

"I hated this man," Juliet said. "But, now that I love America and I love my country, and I love my freedom, I am going to fight to protect them and to keep them and I stand with Trump because that’s what he’s doing."

A Florida resident named Vincent was surprised to see how many New Yorkers can't stand Trump.

"He’s the man, we love him," Vincent told Fox News Digital.

"It’s honestly a rude awakening, the people, how much they hate him here," he continued. "I think he should just come back to Florida and forget about everybody in this city."

Vincent said he doesn’t feel bad for Trump and is "actually happy" he was found guilty on "corrupt" charges. He believes the American justice system is in "shambles" and if it can be weaponized against Trump, it can be used against anyone.

"It’s actually, probably, going to propel him forward," he said. "It’s like a third-world country, it’s unbelievable … What protections do we have if a president can go after another president who's campaigning against him and do this much damage to him? It’s scary."

A native of Ireland who now calls himself "a New Yorker" appeared to be one of the local residents that Vincent would see eye-to-eye with.

"The people are with you, keep fighting, we’re right behind you. We want you back as our president. We need to right the ship, just keep fighting," the man told Fox News Digital.

"If he wasn’t running for office, they wouldn’t be going after him. This is a pure witch hunt," he added. "People are very worried. If they do that to him, they could do that to any of us. The DOJ is totally weaponized against Donald Trump."

'ABSOLUTELY INSANE': AMERICANS REACT TO TRUMP'S STUNNING CONVICTION IN NEW YORK TRIAL

A Brooklyn man identified as Pitchfork P, who wore a red MAGA hat and waved an American flag outside Trump Tower to show support for the former president, believes the verdict will swing the election in Trump’s favor.

"Donald Trump just won the 2024 election," Pitchfork P told Fox News Digital as Queen’s "We Will Rock You" blared in the background.

A pair of sisters who rallied for the former president outside of Trump Tower with a "New Yorkers are fed up" sign urged more people to get involved.

"It starts at home," one sister said as the other added, "We need to start practicing a little bit more kindness on all aisles, left, right and center."

Trump was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

TRUMP SAYS GUILTY VERDICT IS A ‘SCAR’ ON NEW YORK JUSTICE SYSTEM, VOWS TO ‘KEEP FIGHTING’

Sentencing is slated for July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention. Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of four years

"We're losing our country," Trump said during his remarks on Friday.

"What took place yesterday with this judge … he's a crooked judge. And you'll understand that. And I say that knowing that it's very dangerous for me to say that," he continued. "And I don't mind because I'm willing to do whatever I have to do to save our country and to save our Constitution."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.