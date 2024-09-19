WATCH: College students concerned with direction of the country ahead of 2024 election

American college students are concerned about the state of the country ahead of the presidential election, they tell Fox News Digital, over everything from its general direction to how Americans talk to one another.

Students at the University of Tennessee and New York University spoke about how they feel about the direction of America and what are their biggest concerns when it comes to their future.

"Right now it's kind of heading in a negative direction," New York University student Marina told Fox News Digital.

"It's quite scary knowing how much information is censored these days," said University of Tennessee student Kevin.

"I think we're going in the wrong direction," Noah, another Tennessee student, said.

"I think right now it's kind of heading in a negative direction because I feel like everyone's lost hope," said Marina, who added that maybe after the presidential election the country can "aim for something positive" once the next president is elected.

Lily from the University of Tennessee said it is currently a very divisive time for the country and added that former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are "complete polar opposites."

"I think it's really hard to have that conversation with people and kind of have a peaceful conversation about disagreements," she said. "I hope we're going in the right direction. I do enjoy this country. I love the freedoms that we have, and I hope they stay protected."

However, several said that they are hopeful for their own personal futures, even if they're not as bullish on the country's.

"I would say I'm optimistic. I mean, anything can happen. I'm very optimistic about my future," Noah told Fox News Digital. "But in terms of this country as a whole, I'm pessimistic."

"I think the US has done a good job at staying like a superpower country and being able to regain control and taking and taking care of the population. So I am optimistic, but more in the long term rather than short term," Marina, the NYU student, said.

"I hope everything goes well, and we continue to just be a good country and everybody can find a place of belonging. And, you know, there's a reason why people like to come here," Lily said.

Students expressed concerns about the state of the economy and the cost of education.

"I think in a lot of ways also, like with the economy, it's not looking too good," said NYU student Arriena, who added, "in a lot of ways we are progressing when it comes to inclusion and opening ourselves up to new ideals."

Lily said, "It would be nice to have decreased prices and everything and just help people to actually be able to afford to live."

"Lack of engagement in education just really creates a downward spiral," said Kevin. "I think that it is most important for the future that we do everything we can to empower and encourage the next generation."

Voters on college campuses in Washington, D.C, Milwaukee, Detroit and Houston cited the economy, immigration and foreign policy as their top issues in interviews with Fox News Digital.

"I would say, definitely, inflation and rent prices, the housing crisis is something that I think the Biden administration didn't really tackle nearly enough. So, domestically, I would definitely say that," Alex, a student at George Washington University who described himself as "far to the left" told Fox News Digital . He added that securing a ceasefire in Gaza was another top concern for him.

Fox News' Kristine Parks, Joshua Q. Nelson, Kira Mautone, and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi reported from Tennessee, and Nikolas Lanum reported from New York