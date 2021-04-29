Washington Post slammed for tweeting 'very Catholic' Biden colliding with 'right-wing' bishops

The Washington Post was slammed Thursday for tweeting that "a rising group of right-wing U.S. Catholic bishops" are coming into conflict with "very Catholic" President Biden over his abortion stance.

The newspaper tweeted on Wednesday, "A rising group of right-wing U.S. Catholic bishops is colliding with a very Catholic president who supports abortion rights."

Biden is pro-choice on abortion, a stance in direct conflict with the Catholic Church's pro-life views.

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway called the Post a "clown show" for referring to bishops following Catholic teachings "right-wing" while giving Biden the "very Catholic" description.

The Daily Caller's Geoffrey Ingersoll wrote, "They're sticking to this Catholic thing, aren't they?", referring to the media's enthusiasm for covering Biden's faith.

"Our media is garbage," National Review's David Harsanyi fumed.

Ricochet's Bethany Mandel mocked the paper, tweeting a picture of a video tape of her christening and wrote, "I too am ‘very Catholic’ according to the Washington Post. See? Very. Catholic."

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Post’s tweet included a link to an article titled, "Biden’s abortion rights stance triggers coming debate among Catholic bishops on Communion."

In the article, the newspaper noted that "having a U.S. president who attends Mass week after week and talks about his faith is powerful to millions of American Catholics. But to millions of others, a Catholic U.S. president enacting one policy after another in favor of abortion access is a source of shame."

The paper wrote since Biden was elected, "the increasingly loud right wing of the church has made clear that Biden cannot continue to expand abortion rights and call himself Catholic and go unchallenged."

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will hold a meeting to consider whether its Committee on Doctrine should draft a document clarifying the church's stance on abortion as President Biden continues to support abortion rights while also claiming the title of a "devout Catholic."

Such a stance, by a public figure, is "a grave moral evil," according to Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, who chairs the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities and believes it’s necessary to publicly rebuke Biden on the issue.

The Vatican has not ruled on the specific matter of Communion and politicians supporting abortion in a major teaching document, though the church’s in-house canon law says people in a situation of persistent sin shouldn’t be allowed to receive Communion. It has also issued guidelines for the behavior of Catholics in political life exhorting them to uphold principles consistent with church doctrine.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.