Washington Post reporter calls out Biden for lack of Asian-Americans in executive Cabinet positions

A Washington Post reporter drew liberal criticism Monday after she called out President Biden for having no Asian-Americans among his executive-level Cabinet secretaries.

With the confirmation of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh this week, Biden secured all 15 of his executive-level Cabinet picks. Although the administration has boasted about the record diversity in the group, none of the picks are of Asian descent, as the Post's Seung Min Kim noted.

Liberal critics ripped into Kim, with some incorrectly claiming Trade Representative Katherine Tai fit the bill, but that office is not an executive department.

VOX REPORTER'S MISLEADING FRAMING OF GEORGIA POLICE SPOKESMAN SHOWS UP IN CHINESE PROPAGANDA OUTLET

The left also piled on Kim last month when she showed Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, a tweet attacking her by Biden's budget director nominee Neera Tanden, accusing her of sabotaging the nomination.

Tanden's nomination was eventually pulled after she lost the support of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and gained no Republican votes due to her scathing anti-Republican social media history.

Former newspaper reporter Anita Creamer and others mockingly reminded Kim of the incident with Tanden, who is Indian-American, but even if Tanden had been confirmed, she wouldn't have run an executive department.

"The fact is that OMB, the position she was nominated for, is not one of the 15 Cabinet executive departments," Kim responded to Creamer. "Hope you have a nice night."

CUOMO HAD STAFFERS DOCUMENT WHICH NETWORKS COVERED HIS PRESS BRIEFINGS AND FOR HOW MANY MINUTES A DAY: REPORT

Journalist Yashar Ali jumped to Kim's defense.

"The replies to this tweet below are depressing... 1. People bringing up Neera, who wasn't up for one of the 15 cabinet positions. 2. People bringing up @VP, who isn't one of the 15 cabinet positions 3. People bringing up Trade Rep Tai, who isn't one of the 15 cabinet positions," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The heads of the executive departments are the Secretaries of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, as well as the Attorney General, who runs the Justice Department.