Washington Post report called out for omitting appointee of new Biden admin post is Ron Klain's wife

The Washington Post raised eyebrows Thursday over its stunning omission about a newly created job post in Biden administration.

In the paper's "Climate 202" newsletter, the Post reported that State Department official Monica Medina was being appointed to a brand-new position as the "special envoy for biodiversity and water resources," something the Post dubbed "a diplomat for plants and animals," without mentioning she's the wife of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. It later did after criticism grew online.

Medina previously served under the Obama administration in National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and was special assistant to Defense Secretary Leon Panetta.

WAPO GIVES SEN. PATTY MURRAY ‘FOUR PINOCCHIOS’ FOR SAYING REPUBLICANS PLAN TO ‘END’ SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE

Critics slammed the Post's glaring omission on social media.

"Ron Klain's wife. They created a government job for Ron Klain's wife," Versus Media podcast host Stephen L. Miller reacted.

"The Washington Post wrote a whole piece about Monica Medina getting a new high-level diplomatic job without once mentioning that she's the White House Chief Of Staff's wife. Seems relevant to report to your readers," Daily Caller reporter Dylan Housman tweeted.

WASHINGTON POST REPORTER RIPS GLENN YOUNGKIN FOR ‘STRADDLING THE GOP’S 'BIG LIE' DIVIDE'

"Hey, @whcos, can I have a fake taxpayer salary, too, or do I have to marry you first?" Washington Examiner deputy editor Grant Addison wondered.

"Hey journalism schools. Here is a great example of unethical journalism," journalist Mark Hyman wrote.

Others were perplexed by the creation of the role as "diplomat for plants and animals" in the State Department.

"Why on Earth would such a diplomatic position be created? We already have wildlife/conservation agencies," District of Conservation Podcast host Gabriella Hoffman wrote.

"Americans: can we have a secure border, safe communities, and lower cost of living? Biden: here's a special envoy to asparagus," Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., tweeted.

WASHINGTON POST'S KESSLER SLAMMED FOR TRYING TO REFUTE GOP ON LATE-TERM ABORTIONS WHILE ADMITTING THEY HAPPEN

"As a diplomat to vegetables she might be able to make sense of what Joe Biden and John Fetterman are saying," Comfortably Smug of the "Ruthless" podcast quipped.

Even HuffPost reporter Alexander Kaufman pointed out how President Biden has appointed a diplomat for plants and animals "while the U.S. still has no ambassador to *Brazil and Italy,* countries that, uhhhh, have a lot going on these days."

After Fox News Digital requested comment from The Washington Post, the newsletter was updated to include Medina's marital ties to the Biden White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An update at the bottom of the report acknowledged, "This story has been updated to include that Medina is married to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain."

A spokesperson for the Post noted the update when asked for comment.