Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin's guesses about Virginia election don't age well

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin's prognostications about the Virginia gubernatorial race didn't age well.

Rubin's prediction that Bill Kristol's endorsement of McAuliffe would play a major role and that Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe was showing other members of his party how they "can win" wilted as Republican Glenn Youngkin beat McAuliffe and ushered in full Republican power in the commonwealth.

Rubin, who has become known for her heel turn boosting Democrats after once harboring conservative views, wrote in September that Kristol's backing of McAuliffe would be "big. Trust me." Kristol is the editor of the anti-Trump site The Bulwark and one of the modern Republican Party's sharpest critics.

Earlier in September, Rubin praised McAuliffe for "running a tightly messaged, error-free race on his center-left, pro-business vision for Virginia" and painting Youngkin as "a MAGA acolyte, a purveyor of the "big lie" the 2020 election was stolen, and a reactionary on guns, Medicaid expansion and abortion who threatens the state’s progress."

"McAuliffe is not merely helping himself. He’s showing how every Democratic gubernatorial candidate in 2022 can win: Expose the extremism of the GOP, which is now mainstream doctrine in their party," she wrote.

"For showing Democrats how to turn every race into a referendum on Republican radicalism, we can say, well done, Mr. McAuliffe," she added.

In the end, McAuliffe was panned in the media for his relentless focus on Donald Trump and tying him to Youngkin, who focused on education, crime and Virginia issues en route to an upset victory. McAuliffe's remark that parents shouldn't have a say in what schools teach children was viewed as a turning point in the race, which was in part a referendum on left-leaning school policies and coronavirus mandates.

Rubin, who had been on vacation, was right back at it boosting Biden on Thursday, declaring he was on "the verge of accomplishing more in his first year than any president in recent memory despite unremitting obstruction from an unhinged opposition."

She also claimed he was "poised to pass both a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and a $1.75 trillion package including investments in green energy, universal prekindergarten, a generous child-care subsidy" and other items, although both those items are in doubt as some moderate Democrats balk at the price tag.