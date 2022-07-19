Washington Post columnist blasts Democrats for ‘losing the abortion war,’ exposing ‘nation to danger’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Channeling Sun Tzu, Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah authored her own version of the "Art of War" for abortion Monday.

Titled "The Art of Losing the Abortion War," Attiah lambasted Democrats for failing to act after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade back in June. In a mostly sarcastic tone, she described how one can "elegantly lose to their opponents and confidently expose our nation to danger."

"Do not, under any circumstances, heed warnings from women, the LGBTQ community and people of color in your ranks who have attempted to alert you to threats to your society or institutions. Instruct any activists that they are out of step with the mainstream, and cast them out," Attiah began her instructions.

She added several attacks against Republicans for striking against "bodily autonomy for women," the LGBTQ community and other "vulnerable people."

"If your leaders receive intelligence weeks in advance that the enemy will make a strategic move against vulnerable people, a commander in chief seeking defeat should conceal his strategy under the cloak of night, even from his aides. O, the divine art of secrecy!" Attiah exclaimed, alluding to the Dobbs decision being leaked ahead of the final ruling.

While Attiah showed contempt for Republicans, she also mocked Democrats’ efforts to fundraise over the reversal of Roe as well as other virtue-signaling efforts on Twitter and TikTok.

"Instruct the peasantry that this is the most important vote of their lives, just as each election over the past 20 years has been the most important vote of their lives," she joked.

Attiah then appeared to criticize efforts to limit protests against Supreme Court justices at their homes, despite these protests violating federal law.

"In losing war, let your great object be civility, not victory over your opponent or safety for your people," Attiah wrote. "If your enemy begins attacking the rights of women and minorities, do not allow the peasantry to protest at your opponents’ houses, at restaurants or in the streets."

On July 8, it was reported that Justice Brett Kavanaugh was chased out of a restaurant by protestors over his vote in the original Supreme Court decision. Although this took place about one month after an assassination attempt against Kavanaugh, many liberal journalists mocked the justice for running away.

By the end of the piece, Attiah even attacked President Biden for his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, a nation with a history of human rights violations against women, while women suffer domestically.

"In the middle of an attack on your nation’s women, leave your troops and fly overseas to gain counsel from other countries with long histories of oppressing women," Attiah wrote.

She concluded, "In war, always practice disorder. Drain the motivation of your supporters and give confidence to your opponent, and the fruits of political defeat will be yours."