Fearing GOP midterm gains, WaPo columnist warns: Party will allow discrimination, a ‘gun for every pocket’

The latest Washington Post column from Katrina vanden Heuvel claimed that despite the Republican Party not having publicly expressed a clear platform, it will be pushing an extreme agenda that will pursue discrimination of the LGBTQ community, a national abortion ban, and seek guns for every American.

At the beginning of her piece, Heuvel admitted that "All signs point to the Republicans taking control of the House and possibly the Senate in this fall’s elections. Large majorities of Americans think the country is on the wrong track. And Biden’s popularity has stagnated."

That means it is important to know what the GOP agenda is, though as Heuvel claimed, "Republicans seem intent on not telling us what they would do if they won back control of Congress" besides lining up "lockstep against everything Biden and the Democrats propose."

However, the columnist claimed she knew what Republicans would pursue if they acquired a congressional majority, and her description of their agenda read like a playlist of every liberal American’s worst nightmare.

"Despite their reticence, Republicans do have a core agenda, even if they don’t care to own up to it," she began, before delving into the alleged GOP platform.

Breaking it down into several categories, Heuvel stated that on the Republican’s agenda for "Democracy," the Party would "Embrace former president Donald Trump’s ‘big lie’ of a stolen election. Act to impede any independent investigation of the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021," and "At a state level, pass legislation to make voting harder."

The columnist also claimed that the party would "elect partisan election officials and empower legislatures to overturn elections when they don’t like the results," and "Block efforts to limit the role of big money in elections."

On the topic of inflation, Heuvel stated that Republicans would just continue to "blame Biden" and encourage the Federal Reserve to "to continue raising interest rates — fighting inflation by putting people out of work." In addition, they would seek "more deregulation, ignoring the growing concentration of various industries, more drilling for oil," and trying to get rid of "any pandemic restrictions."

Heuvel warned that the GOP would not classify climate change as "national security threat," and continue to inject money into the "bloated military budget," which she called the "largest source of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government."

On the topic of crime, the columnist feared that Republicans would seek "more money and fewer restrictions for the police," as well as,"More guns for Americans." She added, "The party of a chicken in every pot is now the party of a gun in every pocket."

On social issues, she claimed that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., "pledges to put a national ban on abortion to a vote." She added that the party will seek to "End affirmative action," as well as, "Allow businesses to discriminate against gay customers."

Heuvel then roped in the Supreme Court, writing, "In many ways, the gang of six right-wing zealots who now make up the majority on the Supreme Court provide the clearest guide to the Republican agenda," pointing to its reversal of Roe v. Wade, recent New York gun control ruling, as well as its imagined future decisions on affirmative action and "empowering businesses to discriminate against gay couples seeking to celebrate their weddings."

The columnist concluded her piece with a smear of the Court’s conservative majority. "The Supreme Court’s gang of six — ignoring precedent and restraint while acting to undermine fair elections, overturn established rights and cripple government action — is a perfect expression of what Republicans are for," she wrote.