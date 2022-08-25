Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Washington Post columnist argues Biden's policies are 'fairly limited,' says he 'isn't the next FDR'

Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he would cancel some student loan debt in a $300 billion handout

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Polls show most Democrats don't want Joe Biden to run again Video

Polls show most Democrats don't want Joe Biden to run again

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Democratic strategist Richard Goodstein debate as President Trump continues 2024 musings, on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Perry Bacon Jr. argued Wednesday that President Biden's policies that have been enacted so far were "fairly limited" and that he isn't the next Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

"Biden’s policies are notable but still fairly limited. He and his allies’ suggestions during the campaign and early last year that Biden could transform the nation as much as President Franklin D. Roosevelt did aren’t close to panning out so far," Bacon wrote. 

The columnist looked back at some of the actions enacted by the Biden administration so far, including the American Rescue Plan, the infrastructure package and more. 

He said the American Rescue plan was "not a clear-cut success" because while it helped job growth, it had also contributed to inflation. He said the child tax credit portion of the legislation was "great policy" but it was not renewed. 

U.S. President Joe Biden departs from Holy Spirit Catholic Church after attending Mass on St. Johns Island, South Carolina, U.S., August 13, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden departs from Holy Spirit Catholic Church after attending Mass on St. Johns Island, South Carolina, U.S., August 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

MILLIONS FROM BIDEN'S COVID RELIEF BILL WENT TO MUSEUM, UNIVERSITY PROGRAMS PUSHING SOCIAL, CLIMATE JUSTICE

He said Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan was "poorly executed," but a "laudable decision." 

"Biden and his allies seem to think passing any bipartisan bill is a huge success. But bipartisan legislation on smaller-scale legislation [sic] happened even under presidents like Barack Obama and Donald Trump, who were hated by the opposition party," Bacon wrote.

The Washington Post columnist argued that Democrats have not been able to act on many of the issues that were the focus on the 2019 and 2020 presidential primary debates. 

"Even if Biden’s policy record isn’t as great as I would have hoped, he has one huge, historic accomplishment: getting elected in the first place," Bacon wrote. He also called on Biden and Congressional Democrats to "revise the presidential election certification process to prevent the kind of maneuvers Trump and his allies tried in 2020," before the midterms.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change and renewable energy at the site of the former Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Massachusetts, U.S. July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change and renewable energy at the site of the former Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Massachusetts, U.S. July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

AMERICANS ALREADY REACTING TO BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT PLAN: 'HIGHLY SUSPICIOUS'

The president announced on Wednesday that he would cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for certain borrowers, in a massive $300 billion handout.  

"In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023," Biden said on Twitter.

President Biden reportedly doubted his administration's plan to authorize ethanol gas in an effort to bring down prices. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden reportedly doubted his administration's plan to authorize ethanol gas in an effort to bring down prices. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president's student loan handout will cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers making under $125,000 per year. He said he would cancel up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. 

Biden also extended the payment pause on student loans, which was set to expire at the end of August, until the end of December. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.