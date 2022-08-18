Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Trump calls Washington Post 'Fake News' following report claiming he's 'scrambling' for lawyers after FBI raid

Donald Trump fired back at the Washington Post and said he has 'excellent and experienced lawyers' that he's happy with

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
How long will Trump search warrant affidavit stay sealed? Video

How long will Trump search warrant affidavit stay sealed?

Former Homeland Security official Jonathan Fahey and founder of the Article III Project Mike Davis weigh the risks and benefits of the public seeing the Trump investigation affidavit on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Former President Donald Trump has responded to a Washington Post report that claimed he was urgently looking to bolster his legal team following an FBI raid on his private Florida residence Mar-a-Lago.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the report "fake news" and continued to claim he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

"The WAPO story that ‘Trump is scrambling to add seasoned lawyers’ to the Mar-a-Lago Raid case is, as usual, FAKE NEWS," he wrote. "I already have excellent and experienced lawyers - am very happy with them."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City.  (James Devaney/GC Images)

The Washington Post published a report on Tuesday — titled "Trump is rushing to hire seasoned lawyers — but he keeps hearing ‘No’" — in which the outlet claimed Trump's current legal team does not have anyone with federal case experience.

TRUMP LASHES OUT AT FBI AMID FALLOUT FROM MAR-A-LAGO RAID: 'SEE WHAT THEY WERE WILLING TO DO'

"The struggle to find expert legal advice puts Trump in a bind as he faces potential criminal exposure from a records dispute with the National Archives that escalated into a federal investigation into possible violations of the Espionage Act and other statutes," the outlet reported.

Washington Post logo outside of the building covered with snow.

Washington Post logo outside of the building covered with snow. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Everyone is saying no," the report added, citing "a prominent Republican lawyer, who like some others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations."

TRUMP BLASTS LIZ CHENEY AFTER PRIMARY LOSS TO HARRIET HAGEMAN: 'SHE CAN FINALLY DISAPPEAR'

The Jeff Bezos-owned paper went on to say: "Once again, Trump is struggling to find a veteran criminal defense lawyer with a strong track record of dealing with the Justice Department in a sprawling, multipronged investigation."

Trump has been repeatedly critical of the FBI’s raid.

  • Photo illustration showing an FBI jacket and the Mar-a-Lago raid
    Image 1 of 2

    The FBI has been criticized for raiding former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home  (Fox News)

  • The FBI logo
    Image 2 of 2

    The seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"This is highly political prosecutorial misconduct, I have not been charged with anything and, most importantly, I did nothing wrong. Thank you!" he added in Wednesday’s post.

