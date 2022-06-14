Primary voters decide elections in Nevada, South Carolina, Maine, North Dakota: LIVE UPDATES

Breaking News Polls close in South Carolina

Polls have closed for voters in South Carolina where former President Trump's influence is on the ballot after he endorsed two primary challengers to incumbent Republicans seeking reelection.

Trump endorsed Katie Arrington over incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., after the incumbent Republican voiced opposition to Trump's remarks on January 6, 2021.

Trump also endorsed incumbent Rep. Tom Rice's, R-S.C., primary challenger Russel Fry. Rice voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and is one of six Republicans seeking reelection who is facing a Trump-endorsed primary challenger.