Primary voters decide elections in Nevada, South Carolina, Maine, North Dakota: LIVE UPDATES

Former President Donald Trump's influence is set to be tested yet again in competitive primaries in Nevada and South Carolina.
Follow live returns from South Carolina, Nevada, Maine, North Dakota and Texas' 34th Congressional District special election in the Fox News Election Center.
Polls have closed for voters in South Carolina where former President Trump's influence is on the ballot after he endorsed two primary challengers to incumbent Republicans seeking reelection.
Trump endorsed Katie Arrington over incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., after the incumbent Republican voiced opposition to Trump's remarks on January 6, 2021.
Trump also endorsed incumbent Rep. Tom Rice's, R-S.C., primary challenger Russel Fry. Rice voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and is one of six Republicans seeking reelection who is facing a Trump-endorsed primary challenger.
Rep. Tom Rice voted earlier Tuesday in his primary race against several primary challengers, including Trump-backed state lawmaker Russel Fry. Rice was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment.
Progressive Democrat and activist Amy Vilela is making a bid in Nevada's Tuesday Democratic primary to oust longtime moderate incumbent Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., from the congressional seat she's held for nearly a decade in the latest electoral test for the progressive wing of the party.
In exclusive interviews with Fox News Digital, each of the candidates made the case as to why they were the right person to represent voters in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, with Titus arguing she was the true "progressive" in the race and Vilela claiming voters were struggling with Titus' "complacency" preventing real change.
"We are really struggling in Las Vegas, and it's time to have some bold leadership that is ready to go and fight for change," Vilela said when asked about the state of the race. "People are responding positively. They're ready for leadership that isn't complacence."
Donald Trump turns 76 on Tuesday, and he hopes to celebrate by doing something he’s been unable to do so far this year — watch one of his endorsed candidates running in the Republican primaries knock off an incumbent who’s crossed the former president.
This year Trump’s birthday falls on the same day that four states — Nevada, South Carolina, Maine, and North Dakota — hold primaries, with Texas holding a congressional special election.
"Give me a birthday present, please. Two birthday presents," Trump urged his supporters a week ago as he headlined a tele-rally for Katie Arrington and Russel Fry, the two Republican challengers he’s endorsed in the GOP primaries in South Carolina’s First and Seventh Congressional Districts.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – Republican Rep. Tom Rice says his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump "was the conservative vote."
"I told you I was going to protect the Constitution. I meant what I said, and I upheld my oath, even when it’s hard," the five-term representative in South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District said to polite applause from supporters gathered at Hog Heaven Barbeque on Pawleys Island on the eve of the state’s primary.
Rice was one of just 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump on charges that he fueled the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol perpetrated by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters aiming to disrupt congressional certification of President Biden’s Election College victory in the 2020 election.
A candidate running for Senate in Nevada said Adam Laxalt, the leading Republican candidate going into Tuesday's primary election, has "taken voters for granted."
Sam Brown, a retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient, trailed Laxalt in the polls by nearly 20 points leading up to election day, according to the Real Clear Politics average. However, Brown closed the gap considerably in the final weeks of the campaign.
"Adam Laxalt, who I'm running against in this primary, has taken the voters for granted and just expects people to vote for him based off of his prior service as an attorney general and the fact that he's got big name endorsements," Brown told Fox News.
Laxalt's communications director, John Bruke, told Fox News: "While Sam Brown was unloading a u-haul after his most recent campaign loss in Texas, Adam Laxalt has built a grassroots movement that represents all 17 counties. No campaign on the entire ticket has been in front of more voters and engaged more Nevadans than ours."
"We are ready to lead this party to victory in November," Burke added.
Conservative principles have taken center stage in the heated clash between incumbent Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., and challenger Danny Tarkanian in the race to represent Nevada's 2nd Congressional District in the next U.S. Congress.
In exclusive interviews with Fox News Digital, each of the candidates argued they were the true conservative in the race, with Amodei touting his record voting in tandem with former President Donald Trump's policies, and Tarkanian declaring he was the conservative that voters across the district "deserve and demand."
"Hey Amodei, you RINO. Seriously?" began one of Amodei's ads he alluded to when asked about the criticism he'd received from Tarkanian over his congressional voting record. The 30-second ad went on to show him pushing back on the "Republican in Name Only" characterization by touting his positive ratings with the NRA and pro-life organizations, as well as "a Trump rating of 95%."
