Washington Post column calls for CNN to investigate Chris Cuomo

A Washington Post column called for CNN to investigate their primetime anchor Chris Cuomo for his role in advising his brother New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

On Monday, Washington Post media columnist Erik Wemple criticized recent efforts by CNN's "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter, for whitewashing Cuomo’s role in advising his governor brother amid several sexual harassment allegations.

"There is nothing at all ‘complicated’ about the story. CNN flouted journalistic ethics in spring 2020 when it allowed Chris Cuomo to host his brother about a dozen times in flattering gab sessions — and then, when the governor’s covid-19 and sexual harassment scandals piled up in early 2021, the network somehow tracked down its internal guidelines and banned Chris Cuomo from covering his brother," Wemple wrote.

WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST CALLS FOR CHRIS CUOMO’S SUSPENSION, BLASTS ‘DEPLORABLE’ CNN CONDUCT

"Stelter whitewashed the whole mess on Sunday in a way that had to delight the network’s PR operation," Wemple continued.

Stelter said CNN prohibited Cuomo from talking about his brother’s scandals on air, admitting that it caused an "optics problem."

Wemple responded with that there was no optics problem but instead the problem was substantive. He cited New York Attorney Genera Letitia James’ report naming Chris Cuomo as an advisor to Gov. Cuomo regarding his ongoing sexual harassment accusations. In addition, he reminded readers that CNN previously admitted that Cuomo was advising his brother in May. Chris Cuomo himself admitted to the "mistake" shortly afterwards.

"Which is why we asked CNN point-blank: Has CNN taken any steps toward investigating Chris Cuomo’s activities? No response yet," Wemple wrote.

A fellow Washington Post columnist, Margaret Sullivan, also criticized the "deplorable behavior at CNN" and called for the network to suspend Cuomo.

"On Monday evening, Chris Cuomo won’t be on the air as he starts a supposedly long-planned vacation. It should be turned into — at least — an unpaid suspension of significant length. And CNN should be transparent with its viewers that its anchor acted unethically and that the network won’t countenance it," Sullivan wrote.

On Tuesday, an AG report confirmed that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed eleven women in violation of federal and state law. In addition, the report found Chris Cuomo was "regularly provided with confidential and often privileged information about state operations and helped make decisions that impacted State business and employees—all without any formal role, duty, or obligation to the State."

Several people have called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo and CNN’s Chris Cuomo to step down from their positions.