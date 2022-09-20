Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris
Published

Kamala Harris mocked for new word salad: 'Community banks are in the community'

The vice president explained that billions have been invested in 'community banks' because 'community banks are in the community'

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
Vice President Kamala Harris was blasted for another repetitive word salad that went viral Tuesday.

Harris was at Claflin University in South Carolina with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona for what was billed as a roundtable discussion with student leaders. At one point she started talking about how the Biden administration has invested in community banks and got stuck on the word "community."  

"We invested an additional $12 billion into community banks, because we know community banks are in the community, and understand the needs and desires of that community as well as the talent and capacity of community," she said in a clip that made its way around social media.

Twitter users were quick to lampoon Harris for her rambling, circular sentence, a speech habit that has become known as a "word salad."

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event as part of the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event as part of the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BORDER AGENTS BLAST KAMALA HARRIS' BORDER CLAIM, SAY IT'S ‘FAR FROM SECURE’

"Kamala Harris, the greatest orator since Winston Churchill, on community banks. Enjoy," OutKick founder Clay Travis tweeted with a video of the clip.

Another Outkick commentator shared a similar sentiment. "Geezus...prepare at least a little," Dan Dakich tweeted.

"Profound," joked Federalist assistant editor Kylee Griswold.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a surprise visit to the site of a shooting which left seven dead in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 5, 2022

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a surprise visit to the site of a shooting which left seven dead in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 5, 2022 ( KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS AGAIN IGNORES MIGRANT QUESTION, HUSBAND CALLS BUSSING ‘SHAMEFUL’

Screenwriter and columnist Matthew Betley responded: "You would think by now she’d have a copy editor to say, 'Maybe we shouldn’t repeat the same word five times in the same sentence.'"

"Do we know if community banks are in the community?" mocked the RNC’s Jake Schneider.

Podcaster Nick Givas asked, "If she says community one more time does she win a prize?" 

This is just the latest example of Harris getting stuck on repeat with a certain word. 

"We've got to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously," Harris said during a visit to Highland Park, Illinois, following the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade that left seven dead.

DURHAM, USA - SEPTEMBER 1: US Vice President Kamala Harris visits Durham Center for Senior Life

DURHAM, USA - SEPTEMBER 1: US Vice President Kamala Harris visits Durham Center for Senior Life (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In March, she remarked on the passage of time during a visit to Louisiana: "We were all touring the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs. And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about the day of the life of our children."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.