Washington Post calls its own poll showing Trump beating Biden by 10 points an 'outlier'

An ABC/Washington Post poll that found former President Trump ahead of President Biden by 10 points among registered voters in a hypothetical rematch was deemed an "outlier" by the Post on Sunday.

Some criticized the Post and said they were dismissing the poll, published on Sunday, as it was very unfavorable towards the president.

"The Post-ABC poll shows Biden trailing Trump by 10 percentage points at this early stage in the election cycle, although the sizable margin of Trump’s lead in this survey is significantly at odds with other public polls that show the general election contest a virtual dead heat. The difference between this poll and others, as well as the unusual makeup of Trump’s and Biden’s coalitions in this survey, suggest it is probably an outlier," The Washington Post's write-up of the poll said.

However, ABC News' report on their results did not suggest it was an outlier.



An NBC News poll published Sunday showed the two were tied in a hypothetical rematch, 46% to 46%.

Other recent polls from the last couple of months have also showed the two tied in a hypothetical rematch.

ABC News noted that the support for Trump in a hypothetical rematch was not a significant increase from their last ABC/Washington Post poll.

"Head-to-head in a hypothetical November 2024 matchup, Trump has 51% support while Biden has 42% -- numerically up 3 points for Trump and down 2 points for Biden from an ABC/Post poll in February, shifts that are not statistically significant," the ABC write-up said. "There's even less change from the most recent ABC/Post poll in May, which had the race at 49-42% (again with a different, but comparable, question wording). Still, with Trump inching over 50% -- and other polls showing a closer contest -- a close look is warranted."

FOX News contributor Joe Concha said the poll was being "dismissed" by the media and suggested that calls for President Biden to drop out of the race might increase if more polls show Trump ahead.



The Washington Examiner's Byron York said the Post dumped on "headline news from its own poll."

Others noted that the poll might be an outlier, but still called out the Post for dismissing their own results and reportedly not doing so for similar polling results in the past.

"WaPo subhead suggests its own poll may be an outlier. That may be true, but they put no such disclaimer in headline 3 yrs ago when they published a poll of Wisconsin right before election day in 2020 showing Biden up 17 pts on Trump - 10 pts more than the avg of other polls at the time," Real Clear Politics President Tom Bevan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The poll also found that President Biden's overall approval rating stood at 37%. His approval rating on his handling of the economy dipped to 30%, the lowest point of his presidency,

ABC News' Rick Klein said the poll was an outlier compared to other polling during an appearance on ABC's "This Week."

"Maybe the most startling number in our poll is this, the hypothetical matchup, a rematch of Donald Trump versus Joe Biden. Our poll with the Washington Post pegging this at 51 percent for Donald Trump over Joe Biden. That is a nine-point edge. Now that's only a couple of points difference from our last poll in May, but it is significantly different than most recent polls. It is an outlier compared to other polls we've seen recently," he said.