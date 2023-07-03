Washington Post bemoans how July 4th 'most polluted day of the year' because of fireworks

Climate reporters for the Washington Post lectured how fireworks from 4th of July celebrations will exacerbate air pollution caused by recent wildfires.

As millions of Americans prepare to celebrate the nation’s founding with a traditional fireworks display, climate reporters Kasha Patel and Kate Selig warned that these displays spread harmful pollutants. The piece went as far as to refer to the holiday as "the most polluted day of the year."

"It may come as a surprise, but the federal holiday stands out as the most polluted day of the year in many locations across the nation, according to air quality data. Fireworks — the staple of Independence Day celebrations — light up the sky but also launch harmful pollutants. In some cases, the pollution levels from the pyrotechnics are similar to severe wildfire smoke," the article read.

The piece compared the level of smoke and air pollution to recent Canadian wildfires that caused thick and hazy smoke to spread throughout the East Coast of the United States. FOX Weather’s analysis of EPA historical data noted in June that New York City experienced its worst air quality in recorded history because of the smoke.

California nonprofit Coalition for Clean Air policy director Bill Magavern argued that this event suggests there should be a shift in how Americans celebrate July 4th.

"At a time when climate change is exacerbating air pollution and wildfires, we need to find cleaner substitutes for fireworks, especially in areas with poor air quality," Magavern said.

In late May, the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board adopted a new protective fireworks display permit that required shows to adopt practices to reduce pollutants that could fall into bodies of water. This new policy led to several firework shows being canceled for failing to obtain a permit or meet standards.

Ahead of July 4th, U.S. Forest Service managers in New Mexico also issued a press release encouraging alternatives to fireworks such as like noisemakers, glow sticks or red, white and blue silly string.

"Remember, firefighting professionals are usually busy and stretched thin during Fourth of July week. By limiting unwanted sparks due to fireworks, campfires, and BBQs; everyone can do their part to prevent human-caused wildfires this summer," the press release read on Thursday.

Environmentalists, however, criticized this suggestion, pointing out that aerosols have harmful effects as well.

"We have to be more vigilant about the chemicals in ‘everyday’ things," Rebecca Sobel of WildEarth Guardian responded. "Maybe the Forest Service should have known better, but it’s also hard to know what chemicals some products contain."

The Washington Post noted that most firework pollution came from people’s homes or on streets rather than public displays and remarked how communities with restrictions on fireworks saw less pollution. Additional research showed "that communities with higher proportions of Hispanic residents were exposed to greater particulate pollution than other communities."

"I think people need to be aware that there’s a cost associated with firework burning, not just money, but also the health-related costs and the cost to the environment," University of California environmental health scientist Jun Wu said.