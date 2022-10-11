Washington Post analysis panics over purported 'end of the republic' if Trump wins second term

The Washington Post published an analysis Monday, in which they asked experts to weigh in on what a second Trump presidency would entail.

The analysis included multiple proverbial worst-case-scenarios compiled by the left-wing news outlet, some of which came from "21 experts in the presidency, political science, public administration, the military, intelligence, foreign affairs, economics and civil rights."

Washington Post staff writer David Montgomery wrote the "scenarios are grim" when it comes to former President Trump being elected again to the White House.

Several of the experts made claims like a politicized Pentagon and federal law enforcement to a second civil war.

Princeton Professor Sean Wilentz was explicit in his concern over the former president, claiming he would take actions amounting to a "kind of overthrow from within… a coup of the way we always understood America."

"I think it would be the end of the republic," Wilentz said.

Author and activist Ibram Kendi, known for his prominence in the critical race theory movement, also provided his analysis. According to Kendi, the "most immediate concern" of Trump's return would create a great domestic terror threat and cause violence in the streets.

"The most immediate concern of Trump returning to the presidency is it would provide the greatest domestic terrorist threat of our time — violent white supremacist organizations — the ability to rebuild and spread and engage in even more violence and terror," Kendri said. "I don’t think the people who are opposed to what Trump would try to build would just go lightly into the night. The ideological collision, potentially violent collision, political collision would just be unlike anything we’ve seen since the Reconstruction era."

UC-San Diego Professor Barbara Walter, who wrote "How Civil Wars Start and How to Stop Them," said that such dynamics "could intensify with a Trump or similar figure in the White House."

She predicted an insurgent-type conflict rather than the north v. south war the nation experienced during the Civil War.

The Post analysis also featured testimony from former George W. Bush CIA Director Michael Hayden, who warned that a Trump-appointed CIA director could lead to an exodus of qualified intelligence officers and that such a movie would weaken United States' national security

"Do you want to say something secret to the Americans or not?" he warned the Post. "If Trump is in power again, after four years, many of those people won’t ever trust us again."

Hayden was one of several intelligence officials who signed a letter prior to the 2020 election, warning that the Hunter Biden laptop story was "Russian disinformation." The claim was proven to be false as several media outlets reported the authenticity of some content from Hunter's computer.

Montgomery predicted that a second Trump term could lead to a Chinese or North Korean-style show of military force.

"[E]xpect to see armored troop carriers, soldiers with flashing bayonets and enormous missile launchers stream down Pennsylvania Avenue on Veterans Day as Trump finally gets a military parade. He yearned for one during his first term but was talked out of it by advisers and military officials," Montgomery wrote.

Duke University Professor Peter Feaver agreed saying that "kind of thing that would probably happen."

Stanford political scientist Francis Fukuyama worried about Trump staffing the federal government with loyalists and would "politicize the whole civil service."

Larry Diamond, senior fellow in global democracy at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University, predicted Trump would politicize the FBI and intelligence agencies by appointing individuals who wouldn't try an "restrain" him.

Montgomery cited President Biden's Philadelphia speech where the president warned "MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic" about how if the country continues down this path it could change into "something unrecognizable."

"After four more years of nihilistic energy like that, the experience of being American could well have been transformed into something unrecognizable," he wrote.