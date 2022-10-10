Georgia's Stacey Abrams using '1965 playbook' in endless claims of voter suppression: Leo Terrell

After an Obama-appointed federal judge upheld a new Georgia election law against a challenge from Stacey Abrams, a top civil rights attorney told Fox News the Peach State's Democratic gubernatorial nominee continues to use an outdated political "playbook" to claim injustice.

In an interview with Shannon Bream on "Fox News Sunday," Abrams said voter suppression purportedly still exists in municipalities where it people may have "difficulty registering" or where voter rolls may be subject to dormancy purges.

"In the state of Georgia, we adequately proved and more and more voters have experienced difficulties with doing so," Abrams said.

Los Angeles civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell disagreed Monday on "America Reports," accusing the Democrat of using a "1965 playbook" in the form of a social construct that presumes minorities do not have the wherewithal or ability to visit the DMV and obtain a valid identification card.

"I've never been denied an ID," said Terrell, holding up a California State identification card.

"The Democrats take the position that every voting policy is systemically racist," he said. "Her lawsuit was denied by an Obama-appointed federal judge – she is lying. But this is the problem with Democrats. They are never going to stop playing the race card."

Terrell reiterated that it should be seen as insulting to Black Americans when Democrats claim they are unable to get an ID.

"This is not 1955 – it's 2022 – and she is running for governor. Maybe in 1955 she couldn't, but now she can," he said. "By the way, we also had a Black president about 8 years ago."

Judge Steve Carmichael Jones ruled last week in favor of Georgia Secretary of State Bradford Raffensperger, writing that any "burden on voters is relatively low" and that the machinations challenged by Abrams are constitutional and do not violate the Voting Rights Act.

Abrams responded to Jones' ruling, claiming it "explicitly lays out hazards of a system rife with barriers that disproportionately impacted Black and Brown people," in comments quoted by the Washington Post.

Terrell disputed Abrams claim on "America Reports," as well as her explanation to "Fox News Sunday" that she had indeed acknowledged Gov. Brian Kemp defeated her in the 2018 gubernatorial contest.

"She's in denial, and she's in a race that she cannot win," Terrell said as Kemp and Abrams face off once more in November. "And so now she's going back and trying to tell us that what we saw her repeat over and over and over again, that she did not lose that election, that she would never concede."

Terrell called her current rhetoric a "lawyer's trick."

"There are numerous video and audio tapes where she denied it. I saw her interview with Shannon Bream yesterday and she's in denial," he argued. "And now she's trying to use lawyer's words to say, 'I wasn't talking about the actual race. I was talking about voter suppression.'"