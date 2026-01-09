Expand / Collapse search
Washington National Opera to depart Trump–Kennedy Center amid reported financial difficulties

Opera company seeks 'amicable early termination' of affiliation agreement dating back to 1971

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Trump says he was 'surprised' board voted to rename Kennedy Center Video

Trump says he was 'surprised' board voted to rename Kennedy Center

 President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he was "surprised" and "honored" have his name added to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Pool)

The Washington National Opera announced plans Friday to leave the Trump-Kennedy Center, one of several noteworthy departures since the Trump administration took charge of the institution.

The Trump administration’s move to assert control over the newly rebranded Trump-Kennedy Center has sparked backlash from some artists and performers who argue the move politicizes the cultural space. This latest departure is reportedly due to financial difficulties rather than political disputes, however.

The Washington National Opera (WNO), which has performed at the Center going back to 1971, wrote in a statement to The New York Times, "Today, the Washington National Opera announced its decision to seek an amicable early termination of its affiliation agreement with the Kennedy Center and resume operations as a fully independent nonprofit entity."

New sign at The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts

New signage, The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts, is unveiled on the Kennedy Center on December 19, 2025. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

The Trump-Kennedy Center’s vice president of PR, Roma Daravi, said on X that this was not a politically driven shakeup so much as the outcome of years of financial strain that began long before Trump’s return to office. 

"The relationship with the WNO has presented ongoing financial challenges for well over a decade—through political appointee Board members from both sides of the aisle—the financial problems long predate the current leadership. When financial commitments are not met year over year, we have to make tough decisions for the financial health of the Trump Kennedy Center," she wrote. "The institution remains steadfast in its commitment to the arts, including opera, while ensuring support for initiatives that are fiscally responsible and mission-driven. Given the longstanding financial strain, it has become necessary for us to part ways to protect the best interests of the Center."

"There are great operas across the U.S. and Asia who we couldn't contract with because of the exclusivity they (WNO) had. Our audiences will now have more options than ever to experience world-class opera at the Trump Kennedy Center," Daravi added in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Protest at The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts

Demonstrators hold up signs at a designated protest point in front of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, a day after a Trump-appointed board voted to add President Donald Trump's name to the Kennedy Center, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

Another spokesperson for the Trump-Kennedy Center told Fox News Digital, "After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with the WNO due to a financially challenging relationship. We believe this represents the best path forward for both organizations and enables us to make responsible choices that support the financial stability and long-term future of the Trump Kennedy Center."

In addition, a Washington National Opera board member wrote, "There were disagreements among the board on whether to disaffiliate or not. Some WNO Board members are resigning."

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk Kennedy Center Honors 2025's red carpet

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at a Kennedy Center Honors event.  (Brendan Smialowski/ AFP via Getty Images)

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

