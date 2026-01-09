Washington National Opera to depart Trump–Kennedy Center amid reported financial difficulties

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington National Opera announced plans Friday to leave the Trump-Kennedy Center, one of several noteworthy departures since the Trump administration took charge of the institution.

The Trump administration’s move to assert control over the newly rebranded Trump-Kennedy Center has sparked backlash from some artists and performers who argue the move politicizes the cultural space. This latest departure is reportedly due to financial difficulties rather than political disputes, however.

The Washington National Opera (WNO), which has performed at the Center going back to 1971, wrote in a statement to The New York Times, "Today, the Washington National Opera announced its decision to seek an amicable early termination of its affiliation agreement with the Kennedy Center and resume operations as a fully independent nonprofit entity."

The Trump-Kennedy Center’s vice president of PR, Roma Daravi, said on X that this was not a politically driven shakeup so much as the outcome of years of financial strain that began long before Trump’s return to office.

"The relationship with the WNO has presented ongoing financial challenges for well over a decade—through political appointee Board members from both sides of the aisle—the financial problems long predate the current leadership. When financial commitments are not met year over year, we have to make tough decisions for the financial health of the Trump Kennedy Center," she wrote. "The institution remains steadfast in its commitment to the arts, including opera, while ensuring support for initiatives that are fiscally responsible and mission-driven. Given the longstanding financial strain, it has become necessary for us to part ways to protect the best interests of the Center."

"There are great operas across the U.S. and Asia who we couldn't contract with because of the exclusivity they (WNO) had. Our audiences will now have more options than ever to experience world-class opera at the Trump Kennedy Center," Daravi added in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Another spokesperson for the Trump-Kennedy Center told Fox News Digital, "After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with the WNO due to a financially challenging relationship. We believe this represents the best path forward for both organizations and enables us to make responsible choices that support the financial stability and long-term future of the Trump Kennedy Center."

In addition, a Washington National Opera board member wrote, "There were disagreements among the board on whether to disaffiliate or not. Some WNO Board members are resigning."

