DAVID MARCUS: Five ways to make the Trump-Kennedy Center great in 2026

Over the past few days, several petulant "pick-me" performers have canceled engagements at the Donald Trump and John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts over objections to the building's new title.

Acts such as the jazz septet, The Cookers and dance ensemble, Doug Varone and the Dancers, among others, have all pulled out in defiance, with Varone claiming his company is losing $40,000 for taking its stand.

But let's not kid ourselves: Varone and all of these groups will be fundraising off of their anti-Trump antics for years to come.

The question is how can the center’s president, Ric Grenell, and its board move forward in an environment in which so many artists simply refuse to play? I have five suggestions that could make 2026 the best in the venue’s history.

1. Name David Mamet artistic director

Somewhat astonishingly, the role of artistic director does not exist at the Trump Kennedy Center. Instead, each division, be it opera or the symphony, has individual leadership. This should change and playwright Mamet is absolutely the right man for the job.

Mamet has proved to be the one conservative arts figure who simply cannot be canceled because he is just that good. I don’t care how far left an actor is, for the chance to appear in "Glengarry Glen Ross," they’d walk over hot coals.

Mamet also has the connections to bring in a wide range of talent both on the artistic and the production side. There could be no better face of the center today.

2. More celebrity-driven straight plays

Speaking of playwrights, the Trump Kennedy Center should move some of its emphasis away from classical music and dance, and towards straight (non-musical) plays. Doing so would allow it to steal the secret sauce that Broadway has discovered in the past decade or so.

A limited run of a classic or popular play with movie stars in it just flat-out sells. Even Samuel Beckett’s notoriously complicated "Waiting for Godot" is full eight days a week with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on the boards. It's a no-brainer.

From Kelsey Grammar to James Woods, to Patricia Heaton, there are stars who lean right, or who at least would not eschew making good art in the name of politics. Five such productions a year would be a major draw, and unlike musicals, straight plays are very cheap to produce.

3. Country and rap musicals

The musical cannot be abandoned, of course, but the Trump Kennedy Center should focus on genres of music that are open to all Americans ideologically, not just the left. Country music is an obvious choice, but as Nicki Minaj just showed from her appearance at TPUSA alongside Erika Kirk, rap has its moderates too.

Why not a country clothesline musical awash in big standard hits? Why not the first real gangta rap musical? This ludicrous boycott from so many of the same old people in the musical industry, such as the hams from "Hamilton," should be seen as an opportunity to innovate, not an invitation to surrender.

4. More rentable theater space

While snobby artistic elites thumb their noses at the chance to appear at the Trump Kennedy Center, there are thousands of artists and arts companies that would be ecstatic at the opportunity and willing to pay, within their means, for the chance.

I produced theater in New York City for over a decade and the greatest challenge was always finding affordable space. The Trump Kennedy Center could be that for so many artists, today, and while many productions may be unremarkable, who knows what diamonds could be developed in a crucible of non-ideological art? This could also take the form of a Trump Kennedy Center Fringe Festival.

5. More outdoor events

Among its myriad charms is the fact that the Trump Kennedy Center is on a stunning plot of land with breathtaking views of the Potomac and just an all around great place to spend a spring or summer afternoon or evening. Host swing dancing, or outdoor pop concerts. Hell, host a chili cook-off. Just get people used to going to the center.

The real goal here, one that has not been met in many years, if ever, is to make the Trump Kennedy Center a regular venue in the repertoire of average local denizens, not just the wealthy movers and shakers. Outdoor events are a fantastic way to attract just such audiences.

If the artistic elites, who hate President Trump, and let's be honest, aren’t that fond of America itself, have decided they are too good for the Trump Kennedy Center, I say, "Good riddance."

There are endless artists who would love this opportunity. Yes, it will take some time, as it does for all artistic organizations to gain a following, to become a part of the life of its community. But it can happen, and it is more than worth trying.

The year to make the Trump Kennedy Center great is 2026, and it is a goal that is absolutely in reach.