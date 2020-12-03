Montage from 2015 features incoming Biden press secretary Psaki's 'worst' moments as State Dept spox

President-elect Joe Biden announced this week that Jen Psaki will be the next White House press secretary. However, it won't be the first time Psaki helms a podium in front of reporters.

Psaki, who served as White House communications director from April 2015 until the end of President Barack Obama's second term, spent two years before that as State Department spokesperson

Upon her exit from that position in March 2015, the Washington Free Beacon put together a "supercut" of what was described as Psaki's "worst" moments with reporters.

"I would argue that the president doesn't give himself enough credit for what he's done around the world," Psaki began one exchange.

"What specifically are you talking [about that] he doesn't get enough credit for?" one reporter asked.

"Engagement in issues like Iran, what we've done on Ukraine, efforts to dive in and engage around the world," Psaki responded.

In another awkward exchange, Psaki discussed "meetings" that were still being scheduled said she and would be "happy" to update reporters. However, she was promptly informed by then-CBS News correspondent Margaret Brennan that "the wire is already reporting it's happening on Thursday."

Previewing a potential tactic to evade questions during the Biden presidency, Psaki told reporters, "We have not made a determination," followed by "We have determined that we do not need to make a determination."

One reporter is seen asking Psaki to explain "what pie" she was referring to in her remarks, which prompted a snarky response from the spokesperson.

"I'm happy to break down the pie for you. It could be peach if you'd like or apple or strawberry," Psaki responded.

In still another instance, Psaki showed frustrations during an apparent discussion of President Obama's infamous "red line" declaration against Syria. The 44th president was widely criticized over his administration's failure to respond to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons on his own people.

"I'm not talking about red lines. I'm not having a debate or conversation about red lines or I'm not setting red lines. Let's not talk about red today," Psaki exclaimed.

Psaki was recorded paying a compliment to the female reporters, which led to criticism from one of the male reporters.

"So cordial!" Psaki chuckled. "It's because you're women."

"That's kind of a sexist comment," one male reporter is heard saying, to which Psaki responded, "No, it's not."