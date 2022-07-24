WaPo opinion piece calls for Biden to not run for reelection in order to save Democrats: 'Quit, Joe, Quit!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington Post opinion piece argued that President Biden should announce he is not running for reelection in order to help Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

Steven Isenberg, who served as chief of staff to New York Mayor John V. Lindsay, wrote if Biden pledged not to run again, the midterms would cease to be a referendum on the state of America under Biden and instead focus on local elections.

"First, and most important, the midterm elections this November would become about key issues and the quality of individual House and Senate candidates rather than the merits of Biden’s presidency and whether voters feel he should run again," Isenberg wrote in the piece that was published Sunday.

The writer also illustrated how by abandoning a second term, Biden and his staff could cast aside all pretensions of serving both political sides of the electorate.

"Once the expense of spirit, dollars, actions and arguments to keep alive the possibility of a second term is ended, the need for Biden to posture or tactically temporize will be gone, too. That new freedom would permit him to say with absolute conviction that every ounce of his energy, focus and political capital will be devoted to addressing the nation’s immediate needs and the matters he feels most deeply shape our future," he wrote.

Isenberg appeared to warn that one of the dangers of Biden needing to defend his record would be Democrats making public critiques.

"Unless Biden announces that he is not running for reelection, this quiet campaign against him will intensify — whether it comes from people who intend to challenge Biden in the primaries in 2024 or just to flex their muscles to discourage him from running again. This is fueled by his low standing in the polls on job performance and on desirability as the party’s 2024 nominee."

He did give credit to Biden for accomplishing a laundry list of items of progressive priorities.

"Biden, on the other hand, has been a stronger president than the polls suggest. His convictions on guns, abortion, the Supreme Court, China and inflation have been made with candor. His attainments in judicial appointments, and aspirations for physical and social infrastructure, as well as climate change, form a serious agenda," Isenberg stated.

"He would avoid questions about who his running mate might be, or who should be in his next Cabinet. He would not have to resist appraising challengers from his own party or the GOP. Perhaps he had all this inherently in mind when he called himself ‘a transitional president,'" he concluded.

Biden's approval rating hit a new low according to a Quinnipac poll, with many political strategists and pundits suggesting the president might face a primary challenge. One Democrat running for Congress said Biden's low approval number has affected her chances of winning the district.

"Somebody said earlier, Congressional District Six is a 54% Democratic performance index. I met with the DCCC just a couple of weeks ago. They said because of our president’s sliding ratings right now, we should handicap ourselves about 3%. So, this district really is closer to 51%," Oregon state Rep. Andrea Salinas, who is running for Oregon's 6th District, said.