WaPo issues 'clarification' after saying Clarence Thomas resembles 'thinking of White Conservatives'

The Washington Post issued a "clarification" Thursday after publishing a piece that said Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's rulings "resemble the thinking of White conservatives."

"A previous version of this story imprecisely referred to Justice Clarence Thomas's opinions as often reflecting the thinking of White conservatives, rather than conservatives broadly. That reference has been removed," the top of the piece now reads.

The piece, headlined "Jim Clyburn saved Biden’s candidacy — and now has the president’s ear on Supreme Court picks," outlines Rep. James E. Clyburn's, D-S.C., role in President Joe Biden's decision on the next Supreme Court Justice.

Biden has promised to nominate a Black woman to sit on the bench after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement. Clyburn has voiced support for U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, which according to the Post has "irked" his colleagues. Some of his colleagues worry that the relationship between Biden and Clyburn might cloud his judgement, the outlet reported.

The article goes on to quote Rep. Bernie Thompson, D-Miss., who told the Post that Clyburn is widely respected, even by his critics.

"Nobody that I’m aware of feels that opposing Clyburn’s nomination would be the wise thing to do," he told WaPo. "If you know that a person has been vetted by Jim Clyburn, you know that person won’t go to the court and end up being a Clarence Thomas."

WaPo continued by saying he was "referring to the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the political thinking of White conservatives."

The updated article describes his opinions as "broadly" conservative.

Several politicians and political commentators rushed to defend Thomas, including Rep. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who said that the Washington Post was trying to "bully" the justice again.

"When will they learn this doesn’t work? He’s his own man. His commitment to the Constitution and his judicial independence drive the left mad. He is a treasure to our nation," Lee said.

