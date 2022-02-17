Washington Post blasted for claiming Clarence Thomas' rulings 'resemble the thinking of White conservatives'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post was blasted by critics this week for claiming that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the only Black member of the U.S. Supreme Court, often issued rulings that resembled "the thinking of White conservatives," before issuing a "clarification."

In a piece headlined, "Jim Clyburn saved Biden’s candidacy — and now has the president’s ear on Supreme Court picks," The Post highlighted the importance of Rep. Jim Clyburn's, D-S.C., recommendation as to who President Biden should nominate to the nation's highest court, and quoted Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., that a person vetted by the former wouldn't "end up being a Clarence Thomas."

Both Clyburn and Thompson are also Black.

"Nobody that I’m aware of feels that opposing Clyburn’s nomination would be the wise thing to do," Thompson told The Post. "If you know that a person has been vetted by Jim Clyburn, you know that person won’t go to the court and end up being a Clarence Thomas."

The Post then made the claim about Thomas, stating that Thompson was "referring to the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the thinking of White conservatives." The outlet has since updated the piece with the following "clarification."

A number of critics took to social media to slam The Post, with one suggesting the liberal paper may as well just refer to Thomas as "an Uncle Tom," and another who compared the article to "a bad opinion piece."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, defended Thomas and blasted The Post for trying to "bully" him, while another critic suggested the paper should apologize for the "race-based smear" against him.

"Leftists at the Washington Post are trying to bully Justice Clarence Thomas again. When will they learn this doesn’t work? He’s his own man. His commitment to the Constitution and his judicial independence drive the left mad. He is a treasure to our nation," Lee wrote.

The Post's claim joins a number of other liberals who've criticized Thomas over his race and conservative leanings. Sunny Hostin, co-host of ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View," once claimed Thomas didn't "really represent the Black community" because of his beliefs, while MSNBC's Joy Reid once referred to him as "Uncle Clarence," in another reference to the racist phrase, "Uncle Tom."

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., also once suggested during a 2016 interview that Thomas wasn't an authentic Black voice.