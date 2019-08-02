Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

WaPo Editorial Board zings Warren, Sanders: Ideas should be 'grounded in mathematical and political reality'

By David Montanaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The Washington Post Editorial Board argued Friday that the far-left proposals from Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders appear to be unrealistic, as some of the more moderate candidates argued at the Democratic presidential debates this week.

"Why go to the trouble of running for president to promote ideas that can’t work?" the opinion piece asked.

The column was centered around one of the viral moments from Tuesday's debate, when the Massachusetts senator scored huge applause and social media praise for an exchange with John Delaney, who had called proposals from Warren and Sanders "impossible promises."

DEM DEBATE BRAWL: BIDEN FACES WITHERING ATTACKS FROM BOOKER, HITS HARRIS' 'DOUBLE TALK'

“I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for President of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” Warren fired back.

New numbers show 90 percent of Americans have health coverage, so why are Dems pushing 'Medicare for All'?Video

But the Post took Delaney's side, writing that "the next president should have a vision of progress for the nation that is expansive and inspiring. It also should be grounded in mathematical and political reality."

More From Media

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Delaney argued that the numbers don't add up on the left-wing senators' promises of a Medicare-for-all health care system.

"They should make the case for a government monopoly on health care if they want, but they should be honest about the trade-offs," the Post column stated, pointing out that the U.S. is a "vast, pluralistic country" and any "radical" changes must go through Congress first.

David Montanaro is a Senior Editor with Fox News.