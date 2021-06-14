Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Waltz joins censure against Omar and 'The Squad'; renames far-left lawmakers 'The Hamas Caucus'

'To equate the United States and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas on atrocities is personally offensive to me'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Waltz talks measure to censure Omar, 'The Squad'

Florida Republican Rep. Michael Waltz joins 'Your World' after controversial comments from Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., spoke Monday on "Your World" about his new joint censure motion with two other lawmakers against Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and the rest of the far-left "Squad" after the Minneapolis lawmaker equated the U.S. with the Taliban.

WALTZ: Well, we are censuring her and the squad, we renamed them the ‘Hamas Caucus’ because this isn’t a one-off, this is a series of statements.

I will remind everyone that Ms. Omar was formally censured in 2019, that did pass the house, that was voted on for then-statements, but the bottom line is to equate the United States and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas on "atrocities" is personally offensive to me.

I am a green beret that served all over the Middle East and Africa, I’ve seen women personally attacked, I’ve seen acid thrown on their faces, girl's schools machinegunned, children with suicide vests strapped onto them by these terrorist organizations. And I’ve visited Israeli homes, all of which, their schools and bus stops included had to have bunkers to defend their families against Hamas rockets are so enough is enough.

