VP JD Vance highlights importance of the human soul, 'fighting for the unborn'

Vice President JD Vance talked about the importance of the human soul as well as "fighting for the unborn" during remarks he gave Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

"Whether it's fighting for the unborn or fighting for peace and security for our citizens, I want us to be the kind of society where my kids can grow up to be virtuous young people, can be good young Christians, of course, because that's what I'm trying to raise them to be," Vance said.

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, encouraged the crowd to pursue virtue during a sit-down conversation with Mercedes Schlapp, host of CPAC Now: America Uncanceled, and former White House strategic senior advisor to President Donald Trump.

"That's what our public policy is trying to do, creating the space where moms and dads can raise their children in their faith to become good young people who believe the things that I do," Vance said. "That is what I'm trying to create, is the space for you, of course, to raise your children as you see fit, but the space for me to raise my kids, to be the kind of young people that I think they ought to be."

Since President Donald Trump's inauguration, he has signed multiple executive orders protecting parental rights , defunding schools that have DEI policies, and keeping biological men out of competing in girls' and women’s sports.

"If you look at the long history of the Christian faith, we've been around for about 2000 years now, give or take a few years," Vance said. "And there have been really dark times in the history of the Christian faith. There have been really good times in the history of the Christian faith, and I just try to remind myself that we put our faith in God above."

He also stressed the importance of the human soul.

"We shouldn't fear death. Of course, death is a very bad thing, but there are much more. There are much more terrible things than just losing one's life. And importantly, you could lose one soul."

Vance, who said in a 2019 interview with The American Conservative that he was intrigued by the intellectual appeal of the Catholic faith that ultimately led to his conversion, told the audience at CPAC to place a higher value on eternal rewards rather than temporal ones.

"We put our faith in the grace of God, and we try the best to do his will," Vance said. "And we don't worry so much about whether we're going to have earthly rewards. We worry about whether we're doing right by God Almighty above. That's what I try to do, and that's how I try to run my life in public."