Vox Media to lay off hundreds of freelance workers ahead of California labor law it had championed

Vox Media is cutting hundreds of freelance jobs ahead of California legislation it previously had championed as a "historic" law expanding worker benefits.

This past September, Vox reported on Assembly Bill 5 (AB 5), which guarantees freelancers and independent contractors in California "basic labor protections" that they didn't have before. The site called it not only a "progressive victory" but also a "historic moment for the U.S. labor movement."

"By making it hard for employers to misclassify employees as independent contractors, potentially millions of California workers who’ve been kept off payrolls will get basic labor rights for the first time, like overtime pay and unemployment benefits," the Vox report read. "This includes janitors, construction workers, security guards, and hotel housekeepers — and yes, this group also includes Uber and Lyft drivers."

AB 5 also allows such workers to join labor unions.

On Monday, SB Nation, the sports division of Vox Media, announced it's preemptively laying off workers ahead of the implementation of AB 5 in the coming months.

"In 2019, SB Nation contractors who live in California or contribute to California’s team sites did some truly amazing work... Together, over 200 people on California sites wrote thousands of blog posts in 2019 – pieces so diverse in their conception that it’s impossible to describe them en masse except to say, they were written for a community of fellow fans," SB Nation Executive Director John Ness wrote in a lengthy piece. "In 2020, we will move California's team blogs from our established system with hundreds of contractors to a new one run by a team of new SB Nation employees. In the early weeks and months of 2020, we will end our contracts with most contractors at California brands."

He continued, "This shift is part of a business and staffing strategy that we have been exploring over the past two years, but one that is also necessary in light of California's new independent contractor law, which goes into effect January 1, 2020. That new law makes it impossible for us to continue with our current California team site structure because it restricts contractors from producing more than 35 written content 'submissions' per year."

Vox Media did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.