First Lady tells Biden to 'pay attention' during her speech in UK

First Lady Jill Biden prodded President Biden to focus on her speech during a lighthearted moment at an event marking the start of the first overseas trip of his presidency on Wednesday.

The first lady told military service members stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in the United Kingdom to be seated during her brief remarks at the event. The president turned to acknowledge soldiers located behind the stage, prompting the first lady to redirect his attention to the podium.

"Joe, pay attention," the first lady said.

The president turned to the front of the stage and saluted, drawing laughter from the first lady and the crowd.

The Bidens traveled to the United Kingdom ahead of meetings between the president and key European allies. Biden will meet with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and participate in the G-7 summit in Cornwall, England later this week. From there, the president will engage in talks with NATO and the European Union, followed by a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The first lady’s remarks at the event centered on her work assisting military service members and their families. Jill Biden holds a leading role in Joining Forces, a support initiative she co-founded during the Obama administration.

"We’re going to work on military spouse employment and entrepreneurship, make sure that you can get quality child care when you need it, and provide the education that your children deserve," she said.