Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

First Lady tells Biden to 'pay attention' during her speech in UK

The president turned to the front of the stage and saluted, drawing laughter from the first lady and the crowd

By Thomas Barrabi | Fox News
close
Biden repeats claim that global warming is 'greatest threat' facing AmericaVideo

Biden repeats claim that global warming is 'greatest threat' facing America

Fox News' Peter Doocy reports on the President's first foreign trip on 'Special Report'

First Lady Jill Biden prodded President Biden to focus on her speech during a lighthearted moment at an event marking the start of the first overseas trip of his presidency on Wednesday.

The first lady told military service members stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in the United Kingdom to be seated during her brief remarks at the event. The president turned to acknowledge soldiers located behind the stage, prompting the first lady to redirect his attention to the podium.

"Joe, pay attention," the first lady said.

The president turned to the front of the stage and saluted, drawing laughter from the first lady and the crowd.

BIDEN WARNS CLIMATE CHANGE IS ‘GREATEST THREAT’ TO US SECURITY

The Bidens traveled to the United Kingdom ahead of meetings between the president and key European allies. Biden will meet with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and participate in the G-7 summit in Cornwall, England later this week. From there, the president will engage in talks with NATO and the European Union, followed by a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The first lady’s remarks at the event centered on her work assisting military service members and their families. Jill Biden holds a leading role in Joining Forces, a support initiative she co-founded during the Obama administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re going to work on military spouse employment and entrepreneurship, make sure that you can get quality child care when you need it, and provide the education that your children deserve," she said.

-

More from Politics