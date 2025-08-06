Virginia school system investigating claims staff arranged students' abortions without parental consent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Fairfax County Public Schools system in Virginia has launched an investigation into accusations that school staff arranged abortions for students without notifying their parents, according to local reports.

School officials at Centreville High School in Union Hill allegedly arranged and bankrolled abortions for girls in 2021, including a 17-year-old, according to local news outlet WJLA.

"We learned yesterday of these concerning allegations from 2021," FCPS said in a statement to the outlet on Wednesday. "We are launching an immediate and comprehensive investigation as we take all concerns of student wellbeing very seriously."

VA REVERSES BIDEN ADMIN POLICY PROVIDING ABORTION SERVICES AGENCY CALLS CONTRARY TO FEDERAL LAW

Pressed on whether FCPS staff have ever arranged abortions for students, including in this case, the district said it was not aware of any instances of the sort.

"Not to [our] knowledge. We have launched an immediate investigation into these concerns as soon as we were made aware," the district told WJLA.

EX-PLANNED PARENTHOOD DIRECTOR CELEBRATES CLOSURE OF HOUSTON FACILITIES: 'NOT SHOCKING'

FCPS policy states that "every effort shall be made to encourage and support students suspecting pregnancy to discuss their concerns with their parents or guardians." However, it does not say FCPS employees should inform parents about those conversations.

Fox News Digital has reached out to FCPS for additional comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pro-life groups reacted to the "secretly arranged" abortions for students at Centreville High School.

"A Fairfax high school secretly arranged and paid for student abortions—without telling parents," 40 Days for Life wrote on X. "This isn’t 'healthcare.' It’s state-funded child exploitation. Every official involved must be held accountable."