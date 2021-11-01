Gutfeld obliterates 'unstable scum buckets at Lincoln Project' who perpetrated Virginia hoax

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld tore into the "unstable scum buckets" at the Lincoln Project who perpetuated a viral hoax to cast Glenn Youngkin supporters in Virginia as radical White supremacists ahead of the closely watched gubernatorial election on Tuesday.

"We cannot forget that one of the biggest stories in Virginia was the unstable scum buckets of the Lincoln Project who tried to exploit racial conflict by creating a hoax," Gutfeld said on "The Five. "And that is to… the fact that race has become the prism that the media and Democrats often decide to see everything through."

CNN’S BRIAN STELTER SKIPS LINCOLN PROJECT VIRAL HOAX ORCHESTRATED TO SMEAR YOUNGKIN ON MEDIA PROGRAM

The fanatically anti-GOP organization admitted last Friday to organizing a phony group of tiki-torch bearing people pretending to be supporters of the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Virginia, only after suspicion spread online that it was a hoax. The group said they were hoping to remind Virginians of the Charlottesville violence in 2017.

"The Lincoln Project has run advertisements highlighting the hate unleashed in Charlottesville as well as Glenn Youngkin’s continued failure to denounce Donald Trump’s ‘very fine people on both sides.’ We will continue to draw this contrast in broadcast videos, on our social media platforms, and at Youngkin rallies," the group stated in a press release.

"Today’s demonstration was our way of reminding Virginians what happened in Charlottesville four years ago, the Republican Party’s embrace of those values, and Glenn Youngkin’s failure to condemn it," they wrote.

The incident, Gutfeld said, represents a growing mentality among Democrats and media members.

"There are columnists and people in the media who claim that when people say you’re a concerned parent, they really mean concerned White parent," Gutfeld said, "so now parenting is being seen through this racial prism by people like McAuliffe who sends their kids to private school, because if you went by their logic, then if you send your kids to private schools, you are a concerned parent ergo White parent."

The host said he hopes the hoax will serve as a "turning point" for Democrats to stop perceiving unrelated political issues through a "racial prism."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"This hoax thing might be that turning point where the Democrats have to consider letting go of this racial prism," he said. "It’s time to change the tools and start operating on a different manner than they are now."





Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.