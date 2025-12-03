Virginia Democratic senator says uniformed military 'may help save us' from Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said the military might "help save us" from President Donald Trump during an appearance on MS NOW Wednesday morning.

Warner previewed questions he plans to ask U.S. Navy Adm. Frank M. Bradley when Bradley testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where Warner serves as vice chair, on Thursday.

He focused on concerns about Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's controversial strikes in the Caribbean and added that while he trusts Bradley, he doesn't believe Hegseth has been truthful.

"Remember, this is an administration that has treated the uniformed military with unprecedented disrespect when they were all brought to get a pep rally in front of Hegseth and Trump," Warner said. "This is an administration that’s fired uniform generals from the head of the NSA, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency."

He continued, "And I think in many ways, the uniformed military may help save us from this president and his lame people like Hegseth, because I think their commitment is to the Constitution and obviously not to Trump. And I expect Bradley to adhere to that."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pentagon for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Warner is the latest Democratic figure who has suggested that the military will act as a check on the Trump administration, after six Democratic lawmakers urged service members to resist "illegal" orders.

"What gives me hope, and I talk to service members all the time. They tell me that I don't appreciate enough and the public doesn't appreciate enough that while Congress is not a check on the president anymore, and the judiciary at the Supreme Court is hardly a check, military members have told me, ‘We can be a check,'" Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., told Don Lemon last month.

He continued, "They’re essentially saying, ‘We’re not going to betray our oath to the Constitution because this guy tells us to.’ While it's not codified that way — they're not a branch of government on their own— their honor and integrity might just save us."

Former President Barack Obama suggested on Monday that there was a "resistance" in the military to what he described as the Trump administration’s "politicization."

"I would not expect the politicization of the Justice Department or our military," Obama said. "And I don’t think that’s happened. I think there’s been resistance, particularly in the military, to that, but the degree to which that has been encouraged, you know, that used to be something that I would lecture other countries not to do."