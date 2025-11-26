Joy Behar invokes Nazi Nuremberg trials in warning to service members following 'illegal orders'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Joy Behar invoked the Nazi Nuremberg trials on Tuesday in her warning to service members who may be following "illegal orders" from the Trump administration.

While discussing the Pentagon's investigation into the members of Congress featured in the video, Behar recommended the audience watch a recently released film called "Nuremberg," a movie based on the Allied trials of Nazi leaders after World War II.

"It’s about the Nuremberg trials of the Nazis after World War II — and following orders is not a defense. So these soldiers have to pay attention," she warned.

Before delivering her warning to service members about "following orders," Behar played a clip of Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., one of the six members of Congress featured in the "illegal orders" video, explaining why lawmakers decided to release it.

"These are the things that [Slotkin's] talking about. Carrying out military strikes on boats in the Caribbean without congressional approval. That’s an illegal order," Behar noted of the senator's explanation.

Behar also referenced former Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper's claim that President Donald Trump inquired about shooting protesters in the legs during the George Floyd protests in 2020.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back on Behar's comments, arguing that the military carrying out drone strikes in the Caribbean and the hypothetical scenario of Trump ordering service members to shoot protesters should not be conflated.

"But these are things that could be potentially construed as illegal orders. Using major American cities as a training ground for the military," Behar responded.

Griffin once again pushed back on Behar, arguing that there would be a "major problem" at the Pentagon if rank and file members of the military were to begin questioning the orders of their superiors.

"I think that this is actually a much broader conversation about congressional authorization, because there have been many military strikes under many presidents that have not gone through congressional authorization. And you would have a major problem at the Pentagon if you had rank and files raising their hands saying, ‘I don’t know if this got congressional authorization,’" Griffin, who had previously worked at the Pentagon, contended.

Co-host Ana Navarro pointed to U.S. Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey — formerly in charge of military operations in the Caribbean — as an example of a military leader who chose to resign rather than carry out orders he believed were unlawful.

"But guys, we've droned people abroad without due process," Griffin responded to Navarro's point. "Like there's things — America has bigger issues that are bigger than Donald Trump. I'd be very careful about saying the U.S. Military should stand up and defy orders from their generals. They should pay attention to the clear unlawful orders."

"You know when an order is outside of the Constitution," she added.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.