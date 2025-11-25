Expand / Collapse search
Eric Swalwell says military can be a 'check' on Donald Trump to 'save us'

Six Democratic lawmakers urged service members to 'refuse illegal orders' from the president in a video

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
California Rep. Eric Swalwell told Don Lemon Monday he has heard from military members who tell him that they serve as a ‘check’ on President Donald Trump.

California gubernatorial candidate and Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell claimed that members of the military are telling him they can be a "check" on President Donald Trump.

On Don Lemon's show Monday, Swalwell discussed the controversy over a video of six Democratic lawmakers urging service members to "refuse illegal orders" from Trump.

The Department of War later announced on X that it launched a formal review into allegations of misconduct against Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, for appearing in the video.

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR 'NOT AWARE' IF TRUMP GAVE ANY ILLEGAL MILITARY ORDERS AMID VIDEO CONTROVERSY

Rep. Eric Swalwell is on the left side and President-elect Trump is on the right side

Eric Swalwell and President Donald Trump  (Anna Rose Layden/Reuters; Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Swalwell argued that the Trump administration "told on" itself by going after Kelly for his call to resist "illegal orders" and revealed that some service members have been behaving as a "check" on the president.

"What gives me hope, and I talk to service members all the time. They tell me that I don't appreciate enough and the public doesn't appreciate enough that while Congress is not a check on the president anymore, and the judiciary at the Supreme Court is hardly a check, military members have told me, ‘We can be a check,'" Swalwell said.

RETIRED GENERAL BLASTS DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS' 'IRRESPONSIBLE' VIDEO URGING TROOPS TO REFUSE 'ILLEGAL' ORDERS

"They’re essentially saying, ‘We’re not going to betray our oath to the Constitution because this guy tells us to.’ While it's not codified that way — they're not a branch of government on their own— their honor and integrity might just save us."

portraits of the Democratic lawmakers dubbed the "seditious six" inset over the Capitol building

A group of Democratic lawmakers with military and intelligence backgrounds, including Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.; Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H.; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.; and Rep. Jason Crow, Colo., released a video directed at service members and intelligence officers stating, "Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders." (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Mark Kelly; Elissa Slotkin; Congress)

Swalwell agreed with Lemon that the Trump administration and, by extension, Republicans are now telling service members to "ignore the Constitution."

"To me, the only reason you’d go after Mark Kelly if he’s telling soldiers, ‘You don’t have to follow an unlawful order’ — and they don’t — is if you intend to carry out unlawful orders," Swalwell said. "If you don’t intend to carry out unlawful orders, why do you care that somebody would say that?"

MARK KELLY FIRES BACK AT TRUMP OVER MILITARY COMMENTS, SAYS, ‘I WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED’

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of War for comment.

mark kelly in blue suit and striped blue tie looking concerned

The Department of War is launching a review into Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Swalwell's comments came the same day Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., warned military members on CNN that there would be consequences for them if they went after Kelly.

"Donald Trump is going to be gone in a couple of years," Gallego said. "And if you’re part of the military that is going after sitting senators, sitting members of Congress and part of the weaponization of government, there will be consequences, without a doubt."

